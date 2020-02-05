VANCOUVER -- The Ministry of Public Safety has issued a public warning about a high-risk sex offender who plans to spend time in the Lower Mainland.

Daniel Isto, 48, has a criminal history which includes two counts of sexual interference, sexual assault and a breach of prohibition order.

Isto stands 5'4" and weighs about 150 pounds. He's white with brown hair and blue eyes. Isto plans to spend time in Vancouver, North Vancouver and Bowen Island, according to the public notification.

"He poses a significant risk of sexual offending against female children under the age of 16, particularly ages 5-15 years old," the ministry said in a statement.

He's subject to 18 court-ordered conditions, which include:

• Not visiting any public parks, public swimming areas or community centres where people under the age of 16 are present or can be expected to be present.

• Not visiting any daycare centres, school grounds or playgrounds.

• No contact with anyone under the age of 16.

• Not engaging in volunteer work, employment or other activities where he could come into contact with people under the age of 16.

• No alcohol, drugs or other intoxicating substances.

• No dating or having a relationship with anyone who cares for or has access to children under 16.

• Must not access or possess pornography.

• Cannot have any weapons, including firearms, crossbows, prohibited weapons, restricted weapons, prohibited devices, ammunition, explosive substances, anything that resembles a weapon or firearm, or anything defined as a weapon in section two of the Criminal Code.