VPD safety officers injured in crash with suspected drunk driver
Police are investigating a crash in downtown Vancouver that left two community safety officers injured early Friday morning.
CTV Vancouver
Published Friday, January 12, 2018 9:51AM PST
Two of the Vancouver Police Department's community safety officers were injured early Friday morning after their vehicle was struck by a suspected impaired driver.
Sgt. Jason Robillard said the crash happened at the intersection of Nelson and Granville streets shortly after 4 a.m., and left the officers with minor injuries.
Both were taken to hospital for a check-up.
"The driver of the other vehicle was not injured, he remained at the scene and is being investigated for impaired driving," Robillard told CTV News in an email.
The crash is being investigated by the VPD's Collision Investigation Unit.
Members of the VPD’s community safety program assist patrol officers with lower-risk tasks such as taking statements and tagging property. Though they have restricted peace officer status, they are not police officers.
A @VancouverPD Community Safety officer has been taken to hospital after a collision with their cruiser and another vehicle at Granville & Nelson. @CTVVancouver pic.twitter.com/mtfwAHJZDQ— Jordan Jiang (@J___Squared) January 12, 2018