

CTV Vancouver





Two of the Vancouver Police Department's community safety officers were injured early Friday morning after their vehicle was struck by a suspected impaired driver.

Sgt. Jason Robillard said the crash happened at the intersection of Nelson and Granville streets shortly after 4 a.m., and left the officers with minor injuries.

Both were taken to hospital for a check-up.

"The driver of the other vehicle was not injured, he remained at the scene and is being investigated for impaired driving," Robillard told CTV News in an email.

The crash is being investigated by the VPD's Collision Investigation Unit.

Members of the VPD’s community safety program assist patrol officers with lower-risk tasks such as taking statements and tagging property. Though they have restricted peace officer status, they are not police officers.