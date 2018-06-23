

CTV Vancouver





One man is in hospital in critical condition after a “serious stabbing” near the Downtown Eastside Saturday morning.

Vancouver police were called to the intersection of Hastings and Abbott streets in downtown Vancouver just after 11 a.m. for reports of an altercation in the alley between Hastings and Pender streets.

Police say the victim is a man who appears to be in his 30s.

No arrests have been made, and the VPD Major Crime Section is investigating. Police said they believe the stabbing was not random, and there is no risk to the general public.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact investigators at 604-717-2541, or to call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 if they wish to remain anonymous.