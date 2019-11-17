VANCOUVER - The Vancouver Police Department's Emergency Response Team deployed an explosives robot near the Chinatown parkade late Sunday morning.

Video from the scene showed the small robot making its way up the sidewalk of Keefer Street's 100 block, near the intersection with Columbia Street. It was unclear what, exactly, the robot was investigating, but it stopped near a garbage truck parked in the middle of the block.

VPD spokesperson Sgt. Aaron Roed told CTV News Vancouver the team had been deployed to investigate a "suspicious package" in the area.

Keefer Street was closed to both vehicle and pedestrian traffic between Main and Columbia streets while police worked, Roed said.