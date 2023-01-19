VPD officers allegedly interfered with Burnaby RCMP crash investigation
Vancouver police officers are facing allegations of obstructing an RCMP investigation after an off duty-colleague was involved in a crash in Burnaby, sources have told CTV News.
The Burnaby RCMP, in a statement, confirmed that an officer from the Vancouver Police Department was taken to hospital after being injured in a collision near Kingsway and Royal Oak Avenue around 2:20 p.m. Tuesday.
“It is our sincere hope that the officer fully recovers,” Cpl. Mike Kalanj wrote in an email to CTV News on Wednesday night, adding “Any time a fellow police officer is injured, we know that emotions can run high.”
Sources tell CTV News that at least 10 female officers, several of whom are high-ranking, had attended an off-duty training course at Odd Squad Productions in Burnaby that morning, before departing for Metrotown.
On the way there, it's alleged that one of the women, an inspector for the department, made an illegal left turn before colliding with another vehicle.
When the other officers arrived, one of them, also an inspector, reportedly went to grab her injured colleague's phone from her vehicle. When a Burnaby RCMP traffic officer intervened, she grabbed their arm. At the same time, a third officer allegedly threatened to get the Mountie fired.
The Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner, B.C.’s independent civilian oversight agency, says it was notified on Wednesday of “an incident between VPD members and the Burnaby RCMP.”
“We are awaiting further information from the VPD before determining appropriate next steps under the Police Act,” said Andrea Spindler, deputy police complaint commissioner, in an email.
“An investigation under the Police Act will be initiated should there be any allegations of misconduct that arise. Any allegations that are criminal in nature rest with the police of jurisdiction.”
Kalanj says the VPD “remains a valued partner in public safety,” adding, "any alleged circumstances surrounding this incident will not affect the integrity of the investigation, nor the relationship between the Burnaby RCMP and the Vancouver Police Department.”
VPD spokesperson Const. Tania Visintin says her force trusts Burnaby RCMP will thoroughly investigate “all of the factors that led to the collision.”
“We are also reviewing the facts to fully understand what occurred before, during, and after the incident,” Visintin told CTV News in an email.
Former B.C. Solicitor General and West Vancouver Police Chief Kash Heed says the allegations raise a number of questions.
“I’m led to believe that the traffic officer that was attending the accident had to call for covering units to assist him because of the behavior of senior VPD officers," he said, noting an investigation will need to look at whether the officer involved had committed a criminal act and if her colleagues were intentionally trying to obstruct another department's investigation.
While both the VPD and Burnaby RCMP say this won't hurt their relationship, Heed feels otherwise.
"There will be a strain," he said.
With files from CTV News Vancouver's Spencer Harwood and Becca Clarkson
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Inhaled Canadian COVID-19 vaccine to enter Phase 2 human trials
A new made-in-Canada COVID-19 vaccine that can be inhaled is set to enter Phase 2 human trials.
The deal to keep Trudeau in power is contingent on action on these NDP priorities this year
As the minority Liberals plot out their policy moves ahead of the 2023 parliamentary sitting, weighing heavily are commitments Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made to NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh that have to be acted on this year in order to uphold the two-party confidence-and-supply deal. Here is what needs to get done to keep the deal alive.
According to Greenland ice record, 2001-2011 was the hottest decade in the past 1,000 years: study
According to the ice record of Greenland’s massive ice sheet, 2001-2011 was the hottest decade in the past 1,000 years — and new data shows there’s clear evidence that recent warming is increasing at a rate far outside of regular climate fluctuations.
David Crosby, legendary singer and songwriter, dead at 81
David Crosby, a folk rock pioneer and one of the founding members of The Byrds and Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, has died, his family announced Thursday. He was 81 years old.
opinion | Don Martin: Trudeau has a new retirement roadmap, now that Ardern's called it quits
Like Jacinda Ardern, Justin Trudeau’s early handling of the pandemic was a reassuring communications exercise where harsh isolation measures went down easier with a hefty helping of government support, Don Martin writes in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca. 'But like the New Zealand Prime Minister, the Canadian PM's best days are arguably behind him. '
Canada to repatriate 6 women, 13 children detained in Syria: sources
Global Affairs has agreed to repatriate six Canadian women and 13 children currently detained in prison camps in northeast Syria, according to Lawrence Greenspon, the lawyer representing them in a federal court case.
Family of man killed in alleged Toronto swarming attack slams justice system as teen girls seek bail
The family of an unhoused man who died after an alleged 'swarming' attack by a group of teen girls in Toronto is speaking out, slamming what they say are 'flaws' in the youth criminal justice system.
These are the top 20 fastest-growing jobs in Canada for 2023: LinkedIn
In a new report, LinkedIn has revealed the top 20 Canadian job titles that are the fastest-growing in 2023.
Pro wrestler from Pasqua First Nation makes AEW debut
A man from Pasqua First Nation in Saskatchewan is making waves in the world of professional wrestling, but as even as his career takes off, he's keeping his roots close to his heart.
Vancouver Island
-
Campbell River declares state of emergency over landslide
The City of Campbell River has declared a state of local emergency as it continues to investigate the landslide that forced the evacuation of two condo buildings earlier this week.
-
Men charged in 'vicious' 2017 home invasion, machete attack in Oak Bay, B.C.
Nearly six years after a violent home invasion at a beachfront estate in Oak Bay, B.C., left a woman with severe stab wounds and triggered a manhunt and lockdowns at nearby schools, two men are facing charges in the crime.
-
Tumultuous gas prices ahead for Greater Victoria, says analyst
Greater Victoria drivers should prepare for yet another rough year at the pump after prices took a leap overnight.
Calgary
-
Former Reform Party leader Preston Manning to get $253K to chair Alberta COVID-19 panel
Danielle Smith has appointed retired conservative politician Preston Manning to head a review of how Alberta handled the COVID-19 public health emergency, a job that will pay him $253,000.
-
Eau Claire Market to be demolished for Calgary's Green Line transit project
The City of Calgary says it has reached an agreement in principle for a key part of the city's Green Line transit project that has put a definitive end date on the Eau Claire Market shopping centre.
-
The Last of Us clicks with critics and viewers
The highly-anticipated HBO series The Last of Us, which was shot primarily in Calgary and southern Alberta, premiered Sunday to rave reviews from fans and critics alike.
Edmonton
-
Gun pointed at West Edmonton Mall security, shoppers before incident on ETS bus: police
Police have released details about two incidents last week where a firearm was allegedly pointed at a bus driver, and say one of the individuals has been arrested and charged.
-
Police trying to identify man who jumped into North Saskatchewan River
Edmonton police released a composite sketch of a man along with a photo of his shoes Thursday in an effort to identify him.
-
Influenza in Alberta: Less than 100 new cases, second highest number of deaths in 14 seasons
In a one-week period, six more Albertans have died from influenza, according to the latest data from health officials, while newly reported cases decreased for the eighth week in a row since the peak in mid-November.
Toronto
-
'He has a gun': Video captures dramatic moment inside Toronto school thrown into lockdown
The jarring moments leading up to a Toronto school being thrown into lockdown after a reported gun call have been captured on video.
-
Family of man killed in alleged Toronto swarming attack slams justice system as teen girls seek bail
The family of an unhoused man who died after an alleged 'swarming' attack by a group of teen girls in Toronto is speaking out, slamming what they say are 'flaws' in the youth criminal justice system.
-
Ontario looking to poach health-care workers from other provinces to fill shortages
Premier Doug Ford is set to introduce changes that would let Canadian health-care workers registered or licensed in other provinces start immediately practicing in Ontario.
Montreal
-
Police identify 3 victims killed in Quebec fuel distributor explosion
Quebec provincial police have released the identities of the three people who were killed last week at a fuel distribution company north of Montreal. The workers had been missing for four days after the Jan. 12 blast at Propane Lafortune, a family-run business in St-Roch-de-l'Achigan, Que.
-
Q&A: New Montreal police chief vows to foster 'human-to-human' dialogue between police and minority communities
Fady Dagher was officially named head of the Montreal police service (SPVM) on Thursday. The first person of colour to take on the role, he has pledged to promote community outreach and prevent racial profiling.
-
Former Montreal hockey coach sentenced 1 year for secretly filming minors in bathroom
A former lawyer and ex-hockey coach who filmed minors with a hidden camera in the bathroom of his Quebec cottage was sentenced Thursday to one year behind bars.
Winnipeg
-
Sunwing cancels Winnipeg flights to second Mexican destination
Starting in February, travellers won't be able to fly with Sunwing between Winnipeg and two Mexican destinations, the company confirmed.
-
Downtown stolen vehicle chase, indecent acts, shootings keep Winnipeg police busy
A 25-year-old Winnipeg man was arrested after an unattended, running vehicle was stolen from a northeast Winnipeg parking lot this week.
-
'It can still be stopped': Lions Place residents rally to stop sale, ask the province to step in
Stop the sale – a message chanted by dozens of residents worried the tentative sale of their downtown non-profit housing complex might force them out.
Saskatoon
-
North Battleford man battling depression left without help
In 2022, Scott Smith says he was turned away from Battlefords Union Hospital while he was in a bout of depression.
-
Customers may turn their back on SaskTel services over email subscription fee
SaskTel customers aren't just bemoaning the idea of paying for email accounts, they're threatening to switch providers over it.
-
Sask. RCMP find plastic egg packed with crack cocaine
After a month of investigation, the Saskatchewan RCMP arrested two men who allegedly threatened patrons of a Beauval bar with a firearm and a machete.
Regina
-
'It happened quickly': Sask. family sent away from hospital, forced to give birth on floor of townhouse
Tara and Mitchell Luce have three children together — and after their experience with one-month-old Lincoln, they don’t expect to be adding to their family of five.
-
Inmate dies at southwest Sask. healing lodge: CSC
An inmate has died at a southwest Saskatchewan healing lodge, according to the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC).
-
'Lack of transparency': Freedom of Information document provides little information on former SHA CEO's departure
The provincial government has responded to Freedom of Information requests about the departure of Scott Livingstone, the former Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) CEO.
Atlantic
-
Snowfall warning in effect for all of Nova Scotia
Many Nova Scotians will see their first significant snowfall Friday, with snowfall warnings in effect across the province.
-
Halifax doctors worry announced ER improvements won't work due to lack of beds
A group of emergency room doctors released an open letter to Nova Scotia's premier Thursday expressing worry that changes announced for the province's stressed emergency departments won't address the problem.
-
Nova Scotia Court of Appeal grants new trial in connection to driving death of 10-year-old Talia Forest
The Nova Scotia Court of Appeal has granted a new trial in connection to the driving death of 10-year-old Talia Forest in 2019.
London
-
'I feel like I let you down a bit': Trailblazer on police board departs with call to action on diversity
Chair Susan Toth resigned from the London Police Services Board (LPSB) just as she had joined it in 2017 — pushing for improvement, compassion and diversity. At the end of Thursday’s meeting, Toth surprised everyone with her decision to step down after being reappointed by council late last year.
-
Drugs, handgun seized by London police during search
Two Londoners are facing multiple drug and weapons charges after the execution of a search warrant on Wednesday yielded more than $23,000 in drugs, police said.
-
Women’s advocates pleased with handling of fire inspector who allegedly sent inappropriate pics
A women’s advocacy agency and a London city councillor are speaking out about the termination of a city fire inspector, who is accused of sending pictures of his genitals to female co-workers.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Two 'armed and dangerous' suspects may be in North Bay, police say
North Bay police say two 'armed and dangerous' suspects wanted by police in central Ontario may be in the city.
-
Alec Baldwin to be charged with involuntary manslaughter in 'Rust' set shooting
Actor Alec Baldwin and a weapons specialist will be charged with involuntary manslaughter in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer who was killed on a New Mexico movie set, prosecutors announced Thursday, citing a 'criminal disregard for safety.'
-
Sault woman finds half-brother after both were adopted as babies
Northern Ontario siblings put up for adoption at birth have now found each other decades later.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Four injured in Kitchener house explosion, now deemed 'criminal in nature'
The Ontario Fire Marshall's Office has determined an explosion at a Kitchener townhouse Wednesday night, that left four people injured, was criminal in nature.
-
A look back at house explosions in the last decade
The house explosion on Elm Ridge Drive in Kitchener that sent four people to hospital and displaced several others wasn’t the first one in our area in the last decade.
-
Freezing drizzle, dense fog expected in areas surrounding Waterloo and Wellington
Freezing drizzle is expected overnight Thursday and into Friday morning in Mount Forest, Arthur and Northern Wellington County, Environment Canada said on Thursday night.