VPD officers allegedly interfered with Burnaby RCMP crash investigation

Vancouver police officers are facing allegations of obstructing an RCMP investigation after an off duty-colleague was involved in a crash in Burnaby, sources have told CTV News.

The Burnaby RCMP, in a statement, confirmed that an officer from the Vancouver Police Department was taken to hospital after being injured in a collision near Kingsway and Royal Oak Avenue around 2:20 p.m. Tuesday.

“It is our sincere hope that the officer fully recovers,” Cpl. Mike Kalanj wrote in an email to CTV News on Wednesday night, adding “Any time a fellow police officer is injured, we know that emotions can run high.”

Sources tell CTV News that at least 10 female officers, several of whom are high-ranking, had attended an off-duty training course at Odd Squad Productions in Burnaby that morning, before departing for Metrotown.

On the way there, it's alleged that one of the women, an inspector for the department, made an illegal left turn before colliding with another vehicle.

When the other officers arrived, one of them, also an inspector, reportedly went to grab her injured colleague's phone from her vehicle. When a Burnaby RCMP traffic officer intervened, she grabbed their arm. At the same time, a third officer allegedly threatened to get the Mountie fired.

The Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner, B.C.’s independent civilian oversight agency, says it was notified on Wednesday of “an incident between VPD members and the Burnaby RCMP.”

“We are awaiting further information from the VPD before determining appropriate next steps under the Police Act,” said Andrea Spindler, deputy police complaint commissioner, in an email.

“An investigation under the Police Act will be initiated should there be any allegations of misconduct that arise. Any allegations that are criminal in nature rest with the police of jurisdiction.”

Kalanj says the VPD “remains a valued partner in public safety,” adding, "any alleged circumstances surrounding this incident will not affect the integrity of the investigation, nor the relationship between the Burnaby RCMP and the Vancouver Police Department.”

VPD spokesperson Const. Tania Visintin says her force trusts Burnaby RCMP will thoroughly investigate “all of the factors that led to the collision.”

“We are also reviewing the facts to fully understand what occurred before, during, and after the incident,” Visintin told CTV News in an email.

Former B.C. Solicitor General and West Vancouver Police Chief Kash Heed says the allegations raise a number of questions.

“I’m led to believe that the traffic officer that was attending the accident had to call for covering units to assist him because of the behavior of senior VPD officers," he said, noting an investigation will need to look at whether the officer involved had committed a criminal act and if her colleagues were intentionally trying to obstruct another department's investigation.

While both the VPD and Burnaby RCMP say this won't hurt their relationship, Heed feels otherwise.

"There will be a strain," he said.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Spencer Harwood and Becca Clarkson