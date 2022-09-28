VPD looking for suspect who allegedly used racial slur while attacking stranger

A young Asian woman was hit in the back of the head with a pole while walking in downtown Vancouver Tuesday, according to police, who say the stranger who did it used a racial slur and then fled the area while "making offensive comments."

The Vancouver Police Department is asking the public for help identifying the suspect in the incident, which happened around 9:50 a.m. near the intersection of Dunsmuir and Cambie streets.

The VPD said in a news release that they believe the assault "may have been racially motivated."

“Although there were other people walking in the block at the time of assault, they couldn’t have prevented the attack because it was so sudden,” said Const. Jason Doucette, in the release.

“Witnesses called 911, provided information about the suspect, and stayed with the victim until first responders arrived.”

The 19-year-old victim required medical attention, but her injuries are not life threatening, police said.

Several officers responded to the scene, but they were unable to find the suspect. Police have released a photo of the suspect that was taken "just after the assault."

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information about the incident should call investigators at 604-717-2541, police said.