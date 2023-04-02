Volunteer drivers urgently needed to transport cancer patients in Vancouver, charity says

Facing a shortage of volunteers to drive cancer patients to their appointments, a Metro Vancouver non-profit has issued an urgent appeal – and set an ambitious goal.

The Volunteer Cancer Driver Society says its current roster of 350 volunteers isn't enough to keep pace with the demand for services, particularly because only about 70 of the drivers are based in Vancouver, where more than half of the appointments are located.

"Perhaps Vancouver residents have fewer cars per capita, or it might be demographics. But whatever it is, we need more drivers right?" said Bob Smith, Volunteer Cancer Driver Society president in a news release.

So, the organization has launched a campaign to recruit 100 new drivers in 100 days, hoping to attract more people who are based closer to the region's major treatment centres – specifically those in Vancouver, Burnaby, Richmond and the Tri-Cities.

"Otherwise, we’re forced to dispatch drivers from other areas like Surrey or the North Shore. For a not-for-profit like us, we need to avoid the extra time and cost of those kinds of trips," Smith explained in the statement.

The charity began offering free rides in 2016, recognizing that sorting out the logistics of transportation and eliminating that worry would be a concrete but simple way to help. In the first year, the non-profit provided 6,000 rides. This year, that number is expected to be 29,000

“Many cancer patients can’t get to their appointments on their own due to any number of factors including age, medical condition, having no nearby family members or an inability to drive. With the growth of our program, we simply need more volunteers," Smith added.

“We believe access to essential cancer treatment shouldn’t be an additional burden for cancer patients and their families.”

More information on how to become a volunteer driver is available online