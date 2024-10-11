'Visibly exhausted' rogue deer in B.C. city chased by dogs, saved by RCMP

A rogue deer that wandered into Richmond, B.C., and was hounded by canines in a local dog park has been rescued and returned safely to its natural habitat.

RCMP officers responded to a report of a deer trapped inside a fenced dog park on River Road on the morning of Oct. 3., the Richmond detachment said in a release.

The lonesome deer was “visibly exhausted” after being chased by a pack of dogs and was unable to find its own way back out of the park, the RCMP said.

Working alongside the BC SPCA, police officers carefully guided the animal out of the park and back onto the streets of Richmond, where it spent “a number of hours roaming the urban environment” before returning to its wooded home.

Videos posted the same day on social media show a deer weaving itself around surprised onlookers and trotting along a sidewalk, flanked by a full car park and a busy road.

Just three days later, officers, BC Conservation, and the BC SPCA responded to reports of another renegade deer that had deserted its herd and forested habitat in favour of a local supermarket.

Police said the deer was found uninjured, and it later returned to the nearby wooded area.

Both incidents should serve as a reminder for locals to respect the local wildlife and allow stray animals to find their own way back to nature, the RCMP said in its release.

“Residents are reminded that approaching, chasing, or cornering wild animals can increase their stress, leading to potentially harmful outcomes,” it said.

Staff Sgt. Gurbir Mondair of the Richmond RCMP Community Engagement Team said, in most cases, “wildlife like deer will return to their natural habitats on their own if left undisturbed.”

To avoid disturbing local wildlife, the RCMP advises keeping garbage securely enclosed, such as inside a shed or garage, to minimise attracting animals to urban areas.

If the public encounters wild animals in urban areas that appear injured, trapped, or in distress, local authorities should be contacted.