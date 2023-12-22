Videos show curious bears inspecting holiday decorations in B.C.'s Lower Mainland

A number of black bears have been captured on camera perusing holiday decorations at Metro Vancouver homes.

One video shows a bear stopping at someone’s front door to make sense of an inflatable snowman. The bear nudges the decoration then takes a nibble of its plastic mitten. After assessing the inflatable as neither food nor a threat, the animal wanders off.

Another video shows a young cub coming across an inflatable Santa in a front yard. The cub eventually body slams the Santa, trying to deflate him.

Lesley Fox, the executive director of The Fur-Bearers, a wildlife protection charity, said black bears are typically gentle, and are likely curious about the decorations.

“It’s a little bit of Christmas magic to see these beautiful animals,” she said.

While many people might assume bears are hibernating this time of year, Fox said that's not the case, due to this season's weather.

“Depending on the weather, sometimes it’s mild enough that they might have periods of dormancy, but some bears are active all season long,” she said.

Tom Madigan, the section manager of solid waste and fleet for Port Coquitlam, said the city is receiving an influx of calls about bears.

“Bears are doing what anyone would do,” he said. “If they’re hungry, they’re searching for food, and so we have bears out and about still trying to get some food to eat.”

Madigan said it’s important residents lock up their garbage bins, monitor how much bird feed they’re using and, if possible, freeze food waste.

“These bears are becoming a little more habituated, they’re feeling comfortable to be moving around during the day time and they’re exploring," he said.

Exploring for food, and deciding whether they approve of your holiday decor.