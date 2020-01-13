VANCOUVER -- Some skiers and snowboarders decided to make the most of Sunday's snowfall by hitting the "slopes" in East Vancouver.

Videos posted to YouTube show people using the streets and alleyways near Boundary Road as makeshift bunny hills, cheering each other on as they carve up the freshly fallen snow.

It's unclear when the videos were recorded, but there are very few people driving through the area at the time.

In one of the YouTube videos, a skier can be seen gliding down the street before hopping onto the sidewalk and then pulling into the front gate of a home.

On Monday, families across the city broke out the toboggans and visited parks and playgrounds for their own winter fun – but not everyone was enjoying the weather.

The snowfall made for some treacherous driving conditions during the morning rush hour, and prompted Environment Canada weather warnings for the Sea to Sky Highway and parts of the Fraser Valley.

Dangerous road conditions also prompted the temporary closure of the Lions Gate Bridge overnight.

Forecasters are predicting there will be snow, rain or a mix of both every day this week.