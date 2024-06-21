Video shows dramatic Vancouver police arrest in West End neighbourhood

Police in Vancouver say a man is facing criminal charges after a dramatic arrest was caught on video near the city's downtown core.

The video posted to social media shows multiple police officers, including some dressed in olive-green uniforms and carrying rifles, pointing their weapons at the man and moving bystanders out of the area along Davie Street on Thursday.

Police repeatedly shout instructions at the man, who is seated on an outdoor patio, telling him to get on the ground.

Officers stand over the man, firing multiple beanbag rounds and Tasers into his body, before tackling him to the ground.

Vancouver police spokesperson Sgt. Steve Addison says the man had called 911 "claiming he had a knife and was about to commit a murder."

Addison says dozens of police officers, including crisis negotiators, swarmed the West End neighbourhood in response to the call.

"However he refused to surrender and would not follow the directions of officers," he said in an emailed statement Friday. "The suspect was taken to jail and faces criminal charges."

Police did not specify what charges the unidentified man is facing.