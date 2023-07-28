Video shows cigarette sending North Vancouver home's hedges up in flames
Firefighters have shared shocking video captured in the backyard of a North Vancouver, B.C., home to highlight the potential fire hazards posed by cigarettes, particularly during the hot summer months.
One worker's decision to discard a cigarette near the homeowners' hedges appears to have resulted in a raging fire that didn't emerge until several hours later – in the middle of the night.
Surveillance video shared this week by the District of North Vancouver Fire Rescue Services begins on the evening of July 3, as two people were working in the property's backyard.
In the video, Chief Brian Hutchinson notes that the worker who was smoking makes an attempt to put out his cigarette while discarding it with the hedges.
"That cigarette sat smouldering in that area underneath the shrubs for just over six hours," Hutchinson said. "And while we may think we've discarded a cigarette or smoking materials in a safe manner, any time we put it in an area adjacent to, or in locations where there's vegetation, there is huge potential for a fire to evolve."
The video cuts to around 3:40 a.m. as the residents rush outside to spray the hedges with a garden hose. Hutchinson commended their efforts, and said they had already contacted 911. They did a "phenomenal job of trying to mitigate the fire," Hutchinson said.
Firefighters also highlighted the large number of burning embers floating through the air during the fire, which could easily have resulted in additional spread to the home or neighbouring properties.
Asst. Chief Chris Byrom told CTV News firefighters have been responding to similar calls every week, after a prolonged period of hot and dry weather in the Lower Mainland.
Byrom also stressed the importance of being mindful on the region's many popular hiking trails.
"It's just very evident that it's so dry out there," Byrom said. "We really have to be extra careful on our trails."
Authorities recommend that smokers put out cigarettes by dousing them in water or sand, or discarding them in a non-combustible container.
With files from CTV News Vancouver's Isabella Zavarise
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
New justice minister arrives amid bail debate, vows fresh look at judicial vacancies
Canada's new justice minister plans to tell his staff and department to move 'expeditiously' to address judicial vacancies, an issue that had dogged his predecessors and resulted in a reprimand from the country's top judge.
Akwesasne police say body found was man linked to migrant deaths probe
Police in Akwesasne say a body found this month in the St. Lawrence River is that of a man connected to the investigation into the deaths of eight migrants.
Blood pressure is best lowered by 2 exercises, study finds
When it comes to lowering blood pressure, studies have typically shown that aerobic or cardio exercises are best.
Eligible Canadians set to receive newly enhanced Canada Workers Benefit on July 28
Eligible Canadians will receive their first automatic advance payments from the CRA as part of the newly enhanced Canada Workers Benefit on July 28.
$20K fine for real estate agent caught drinking client's milk from carton in Kamloops, B.C.
A British Columbia real estate agent has been fined $20,000 after being caught on camera drinking milk straight out of the jug at a home he was showing.
Nova Scotians deliver help to one another with cash and labour for flood cleanup
Residents of Sunnyvale Crescent in Lower Sackville are still cleaning up from the deadly and destructive flash flooding that impacted parts of Nova Scotia one week ago.
A worm has been revived after 46,000 years in the Siberian permafrost
Scientists have revived a worm that was frozen 46,000 years ago — at a time when woolly mammoths, sabre-toothed tigers and giant elks still roamed the Earth.
Here's what the 'era of global boiling' means for Canada
Scientists are warning the world has entered into a 'global boiling' period. Here's what this means for Canada.
U.S. to announce $345 million military aid package for Taiwan
The U.S. is set to announce $345 million in military aid for Taiwan, two U.S. officials said Friday. It would be the Biden administration's first major package drawing on America's own stockpiles under a new policy intended to speed up military aid to help Taiwan counter China.
Vancouver Island
-
Investigators identify man whose body was discovered in Oak Bay Wednesday
Two days after discovering a body near a beach in Oak Bay, officials are identifying the 33-year-old man.
-
Here's what the 'era of global boiling' means for Canada
Scientists are warning the world has entered into a 'global boiling' period. Here's what this means for Canada.
-
Class action proceeds against PHSA over 1-year employment of fake nurse in B.C.
A class action lawsuit has been certified against the Provincial Health Services Authority on behalf of some 1,150 patients who interacted with an unlicensed nurse who worked at B.C. Women’s Hospital for more than a year.
Calgary
-
Province to continue financial support for Calgary Stampede despite sex abuse settlement
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says the province will continue to provide financial support for the Calgary Stampede despite calls from a federal MP to pull funding from Ottawa in the wake of a sex-abuse settlement.
-
Alberta hikers found dead in Crowsnest Pass near Coleman
Two hikers who went missing in southwest Alberta have been found dead.
-
Witnesses, video sought as Alberta Serious Incident Response Team investigates shooting by police in southeast Calgary
Alberta's police watchdog is collecting witnesses as it investigates an incident in southeast Calgary that ended with an officer shooting a suspect.
Edmonton
-
Father stabbed while picking up family from Taste of Edmonton
A man was stabbed over the weekend while waiting to pick up his family from a downtown festival.
-
Caught on camera: 2 people run from deliberately set fire at Lac La Biche business
Police are searching for two people after two trucks were destroyed by fire in Lac La Biche.
-
'So much fun': Edmonton teens working Taste of Edmonton to help fund soccer dreams
It's not your typical sports fundraiser, but a local soccer team is cooking up a storm at Taste of Edmonton to raise money so they can keep playing the sport they love.
Toronto
-
Documents reveal Ontario has no immediate plans to increase ODSP, OW funds despite 'steadily growing' caseload
The province has no immediate plans to increase funding for social assistance programs despite a 15-year “steadily growing caseload,” according to documents obtained through a freedom of information request.
-
'I failed': Toronto singer writes emotional post about brother's recent murder downtown
Mustafa Ahmed, an internationally recognized Toronto poet and musician, poured his grief into words after his older brother was shot dead downtown earlier this week.
-
Stabbing of teen at Toronto bus station sparks calls to revert recent changes to TTC security policies
The union representing the Toronto Transit Commission’s special constables is calling for the reversal of some recent staffing changes that they say may have hindered the response to the stabbing of a 17-year-old girl at an east-end station last weekend.
Montreal
-
Montreal's new light-rail train network inaugurated
Montreal's electric light-rail train network has been officially inaugurated. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Premier Francois Legault and Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante were among the dignitaries who attended a ceremony today to launch the first five stations of the 26-station, 67-kilometre electric rail network.
-
Shein opens pop-up shop in Montreal area amid multiple controversies
Shein, the popular but controversial online discount retailer, has made its way to Montreal as part of a global pop-up strategy. The massive retailer is facing a slew of issues, including a lawsuit for copyright infringement, claims of labour exploitation, and pollution concerns.
-
Akwesasne police say body found was man linked to migrant deaths probe
Police in Akwesasne say a body found this month in the St. Lawrence River is that of a man connected to the investigation into the deaths of eight migrants.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba RCMP searching for mother who allegedly abducted her child
RCMP in Manitoba are asking for the public’s help to find a mother who is wanted for allegedly abducting her three-year-old daughter.
-
Winnipeg and Manitoba sees largest jumps in crime according to StatsCan data
Statistics Canada released its latest crime severity index with Manitoba and Winnipeg both seeing significant spikes in overall crime.
-
12-year-old girl shot while camping at remote cabin in Manitoba: RCMP
A 12-year-old girl is in hospital with serious injuries after she was shot while camping with family members at a remote cabin in Manitoba.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon psychiatrist accused of billing $90,000 in fake services
Police have charged a Saskatoon psychiatrist for allegedly billing a government agency over $90,000 for fraudulent services.
-
Saskatchewan's mysterious grove of crooked trees beguiles visitors
Just off a secluded Saskatchewan grid road is a botanical wonder that draws people from far and wide.
-
Sask. online housing rental scams an increasing threat, organizations say
Consumers and rental housing providers are being warned that the threat of online rental scams is increasing in Saskatchewan.
Regina
-
Regina police move to clear city hall encampment
Resident of the encampment at Regina’s city hall were forced to leave Friday afternoon as police began clearing the site.
-
Man dies in home in Regina, police investigating
The Regina Police Service (RPS) are investigating after a man was found fatally injured at a home.
-
Sask. RCMP say scammers asking people for gas money in exchange for fake gold
Saskatchewan RCMP are warning the public of travelling fraudsters, after receiving several complaints from Craik during the past week.
Atlantic
-
Search for N.S. youth who went missing during torrential flooding continues
The search is ongoing for the person under 18 who went missing in Brooklyn, N.S., during extreme flooding on July 22.
-
Three victims of Nova Scotia flash flooding identified
Three victims of last weekend’s torrential rainstorm have been confirmed by CTV News as six-year-old Natalie Hazel Harnish, six-year-old Colton Sisco and 52-year-old Nicholas Anthony Holland.
-
Missing man last seen tubing in Lunenburg County found dead
The body of a missing 31-year-old man who was last seen drifting down Gold River has been found, Lunenburg District RCMP say.
London
-
$100,000 in damages, four youths arrested and charged
While using a warrant, police arrested and charged a 14 year old, two 15 year olds and a 16 year old.
-
Do you know this man? He’s wanted by London, Ont. police in shooting investigation
London police have laid charges in connection to a downtown shooting from last fall.
-
Tenants who won the right to return to their Sarnia apartment believe their fight isn't over
More than a dozen residents locked out of their Earlscourt Drive apartment complex in Sarnia moved back into their apartment units on Thursday.
Northern Ontario
-
Some Ontario drivers' insurance premiums will go up soon if they don't have this security feature
An Ontario driver was 'shocked' that his insurance company threatened to increase his premiums unless he installed a certain security device in his vehicle.
-
Sudbury worker killed on the job had finished his shift, decided to complete one more task
The City of Greater Sudbury has been fined $150,000 under the Occupational Health and Safety Act in connection with the death of a worker in May 2022.
-
Woman shares story of being abandoned on a Manitoulin Island highway
An Ontario woman who was abandoned on the side of the road during a camping trip on Manitoulin Island last weekend by her now ex-boyfriend is sharing her story.
Kitchener
-
Baby Parker’s death inspiring community change in Brantford 18 years later
A baby boy whose body was found in a Brantford park continues to motivate action in the city 18 years later.
-
'No excuse for anybody to be driving impaired': Stratford police see rise in impaired driving
Two impaired driving incidents in the span of just two days has the Stratford Police Service worried.
-