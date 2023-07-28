Video shows cigarette sending North Vancouver home's hedges up in flames

Firefighters have shared shocking video captured in the backyard of a North Vancouver, B.C., home to highlight the potential fire hazards posed by cigarettes, particularly during the hot summer months.

One worker's decision to discard a cigarette near the homeowners' hedges appears to have resulted in a raging fire that didn't emerge until several hours later – in the middle of the night.

Surveillance video shared this week by the District of North Vancouver Fire Rescue Services begins on the evening of July 3, as two people were working in the property's backyard.

In the video, Chief Brian Hutchinson notes that the worker who was smoking makes an attempt to put out his cigarette while discarding it with the hedges.

"That cigarette sat smouldering in that area underneath the shrubs for just over six hours," Hutchinson said. "And while we may think we've discarded a cigarette or smoking materials in a safe manner, any time we put it in an area adjacent to, or in locations where there's vegetation, there is huge potential for a fire to evolve."

The video cuts to around 3:40 a.m. as the residents rush outside to spray the hedges with a garden hose. Hutchinson commended their efforts, and said they had already contacted 911. They did a "phenomenal job of trying to mitigate the fire," Hutchinson said.

Firefighters also highlighted the large number of burning embers floating through the air during the fire, which could easily have resulted in additional spread to the home or neighbouring properties.

Asst. Chief Chris Byrom told CTV News firefighters have been responding to similar calls every week, after a prolonged period of hot and dry weather in the Lower Mainland.

Byrom also stressed the importance of being mindful on the region's many popular hiking trails.

"It's just very evident that it's so dry out there," Byrom said. "We really have to be extra careful on our trails."

Authorities recommend that smokers put out cigarettes by dousing them in water or sand, or discarding them in a non-combustible container.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Isabella Zavarise