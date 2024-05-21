B.C. weather: Snow advisory on some highways, rain for Vancouver

Drivers travelling along some mountain highway passes in southern B.C. are being warned to expect snow Tuesday.

Environment Canada's advisory for multiple routes said up to four centimetres could accumulate before Wednesday morning. The special weather statements were in place for the Coquihalla Highway, Highway 3 between Hope and Princeton via Allison Pass, Highway 3 between Paulson Summit and Kootenay Pass, and the Okanagan Connector.

"An upper trough of low pressure will bring a cooler airmass to the southern B.C. Interior in the next couple of days," the advisory said. "Snow levels will drop below the passes for most high elevation travellers routes tonight and snowfall can be expected through Wednesday morning."

Snow levels are expected to rise above the mountain passes Wednesday afternoon, but drivers were warned "transportation routes may be impacted."

Rain for Metro Vancouver

Meanwhile, Vancouver is expected to see a significant amount of rain and below-average temperatures Tuesday. About 20 millimetres is predicted to fall during the day, Environment Canada's forecast shows, with more expected overnight.

Temperatures aren't expected to get higher than 12 C and could get as low as 8 C. The average high for May 21 is 17 C, while the average low is 9 C, according to the federal weather agency.

Wildfire smoke a risk

In the opposite corner of the province, wildfire smoke is likely to impact air quality. An advisory from Environment Canada issued Sunday said parts of northeastern B.C. – where out-of-control wildfires have forced thousands of people from their homes – could see smoky skies over a 48-hour period, which could increase health risks.

Environment Canada warned some may be more impacted by wildfire smoke than others, including seniors, pregnant people, people who smoke, infants, young children, and people with chronic health conditions.

"Those who are more likely to be impacted should reduce or reschedule strenuous activities outdoors or seek medical attention if experiencing symptoms," the advisory said. "Check in on others who are in your care or live nearby who may be more likely to be impacted by wildfire smoke."