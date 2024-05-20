Mounties searching for vehicle after 'firearms incident' near Cranbrook, B.C.

Mounties in southeastern British Columbia are searching for the occupants of a vehicle that allegedly fled from police after a reported "firearms incident" on Monday.

Police were called to the incident in Jaffray, B.C., approximately 47 kilometres southeast of Cranbrook, around 1:15 a.m.

The vehicle, described as a dark-coloured, two-door Chevrolet Blazer or similar, was last seen leaving the scene on Galloway Road, near Highway 3. Investigators said the vehicle has a spare tire on the back.

"If you see this vehicle, please do not approach, rather call 911 immediately," the RCMP said.

Anyone who witnessed the firearms incident or who has images of it is asked to contact the Cranbrook RCMP at 250-489-3471 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.