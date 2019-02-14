Video shows B.C. burglar making off with ATM: RCMP
Surveillance camera video captured in Langford, B.C. shows the theft of an ATM from a convenience store.
Mounties are investigating after an ATM was stolen from a convenience store in Langford, B.C. last week.
Surveillance video shows two people inside the store on Happy Valley Road shortly before 4 a.m. on Saturday.
One of the men can be seen forcing an ATM through the door on a dolly. Scroll down to watch the video.
Officers are asking for the public's help to identify the suspects, the first of whom was wearing a baseball cap and jacket. The second was in a hoodie with the hood up and a winter jacket with what may be a fur-lined hood.
The incident was reported just days after a failed attempt at another ATM theft on West Shore Parkway in Langford. An employee at that conveience store reported a man running into the store, tying up the ATM and trying to haul it away using a truck.
The wire snapped, however, and the suspect took off in a white Ford F150.
Police are investigating whether there's a connection between the incidents.