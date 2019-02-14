Mounties are investigating after an ATM was stolen from a convenience store in Langford, B.C. last week.

Surveillance video shows two people inside the store on Happy Valley Road shortly before 4 a.m. on Saturday.

One of the men can be seen forcing an ATM through the door on a dolly. Scroll down to watch the video.

Officers are asking for the public's help to identify the suspects, the first of whom was wearing a baseball cap and jacket. The second was in a hoodie with the hood up and a winter jacket with what may be a fur-lined hood.

The incident was reported just days after a failed attempt at another ATM theft on West Shore Parkway in Langford. An employee at that conveience store reported a man running into the store, tying up the ATM and trying to haul it away using a truck.

The wire snapped, however, and the suspect took off in a white Ford F150.

Police are investigating whether there's a connection between the incidents.