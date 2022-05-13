Video shows 15-year-old assaulted inside Vancouver mall

Police are asking witnesses to come forward after a 15-year-old boy was assaulted – seemingly at random – at a busy Vancouver mall.

The incident happened inside Pacific Centre on the morning of May 8, and was captured on a surveillance camera.

The video, which was released by police on Friday, shows a suspect approaching the victim from behind and kicking his legs out in a sweeping motion, causing him to fall to the ground.

The teenage victim did not suffer any serious injuries.

Authorities said mall security followed a suspect away from the scene, and police later found and arrested 25-year-old Faisal Abubaker.

Abubaker has since been charged with assault and released from custody pending his next court appearance.

Const. Tania Visintin said police are still gathering evidence, and asked any possible witnesses to come forward.

"We are particularly interested in speaking to people who saw the suspect immediately before or after the alleged assault, or overheard any interaction the suspect had with the victim or other people," Visintin said in a statement.

Authorities asked anyone with information to contact the Vancouver Police Department at 604-717-2541.