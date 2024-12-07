Environment Canada issues snowfall, freezing rain warnings for parts of B.C.

Wintery weather is in store for parts of B.C.’s Interior over the weekend, according to Environment Canada.

The federal weather agency issued a slate of snowfall, freezing rain and winter storm warnings Saturday morning.

On the Coquihalla, from Hope to Merrit, forecasters say 15 to 25 centimetres of snow is expected to fall between Saturday and Sunday afternoon.

“With the arrival of a strong Pacific low pressure system on the south coast, moderate rain is expected this morning. Rain will transition to snow, at times heavy, this afternoon, then periods of moderate flurries through the night,” the notice for the highway reads.

“Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.”

North and south of the Coquihalla, there were freezing rain warnings in place for the Okanagan Connector from Merrit to Kelowna and Highway 3 between Hope and Princeton Saturday morning, cautioning drivers about icy and slippery roads. The warning is also in place for the Similkameen region.

To the east, there’s a snowfall warning in place for Highway 3 from Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass, with around 15 centimetres in the forecast by Sunday morning.

North of there, a snowfall warning was issued for the West Columbia region with accumulations up to 20 centimetres expected, and an advisory for hazardous winter driving conditions on the Trans Canada Highway from Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass.

Environment Canada says up to 30 centimetres of snow could fall in the North Columbia and Kinbasket regions, as well as the Yellowhead Highway by the Alberta border, where winter storm warnings are in place.

“Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow,” the notice reads.

Meanwhile, a rainfall warning covered much of Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley Saturday morning, with forecasters saying up to 70 millimetres of rain was in store by the afternoon.