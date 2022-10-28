Video of woman being Tasered by transit police in Vancouver sparks outrage

The tactics of Metro Vancouver Transit Police are under scrutiny after videos surfaced online that appear to show a woman in distress being Tasered during an arrest Thursday night.

“Please let me put my shirt back on,” the woman can be heard saying in a video one witness posted to Twitter. With her shirt pulled over her head, her red bra is the only thing covering her top half as two officers restrain her on the ground in a crowded station.

She was allegedly suffering from a mental health crisis at Granville SkyTrain Station and threatening other passengers, according to a tweet by Metro Vancouver Transit Police.

“Officers used physical force, including a Taser, to stop her from hurting herself and others,” the post reads. “She is now at hospital, receiving much-needed care.”

One witness who took video of the incident alleges an officer had their knee on the woman’s neck, while another officer repeatedly kneed her in the back, all while she was being Tased.

“She's begging for them to stop saying she's not a threat, so is the crowd of people,” Kyle Hopping writes in the comment section of one video posted to Twitter.

Calls are growing online for answers and accountability for the two officers involved in the woman’s arrest.

“This situation needs to be further investigated and the outcome of that investigation needs to be shared with the public,” Vancouver resident Vic Ritchie told CTV News in an email. “I am a woman who cannot help but feel less safe on the streets knowing that the police officers hired to ‘protect citizens’ are now publicly known to beat and tase women, who are not even refusing arrests.”

CTV News has reached out to Metro Vancouver Transit Police for more details.