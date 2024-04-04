Video of motorcyclist speeding 234 km/h on Vancouver bridge under investigation

Video showing a motorcyclist speeding through traffic on a busy Vancouver bridge is now being investigated by police.

The speedometer is visible in the 45-second clip, which was posted to social media last week, and at time reads as high as 234 kilometres an hour—nearly quadruple the limit on Lions Gate Bridge.

On Thursday, the Vancouver Police Department told CTV News that investigators from its traffic section are aware of the video and looking into it.

The video is one of 12 of similar nature posted by the same user, alongside hashtags like “adrenaline,” “nearmiss” and “fearless.”

In the latest post, many commenters have criticized the motorcyclist for putting other people’s lives in danger for the sake of a thrill and social media content.

“This guy really needs to re-evaluate his life choices,” wrote one Instagram user.

Beyond the risks of the act, the financial consequences of getting caught are steep.

Excessive speeding fines can cost up to $483, while an unsafe lane change fee is $109, according to ICBC’s website.