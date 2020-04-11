VANCOUVER -- Residents of a Vancouver condo building are perturbed and disgusted after a video that appears to show a man spitting on elevator buttons was posted to social media – in the midst of a highly contagious coronavirus pandemic.

“Something needs to be done,” said Marie Hui, the resident who posted the video on Twitter after she saw it in her building`s Facebook group.

“I’m really concerned about my health. Who knows where this guy is going and putting his germs on."

Other residents of the Olympic Village condo building said they learned of the incident last weekend when using the elevator.

“It was very apparent that there was some sort of discharge on the elevator, should we say," Kathy Chan told CTV News as she tried to explain what she saw when using the elevator this week.

"When I saw the video I was appalled, disgusted."

CTV News confirmed with several residents that the video showed their elevator.

The incident comes during the global COVID-19 pandemic that has forced the province of B.C. into a public health emergency.

On Sunday provincial health officer Dr.Bonnie Henry announced 35 new cases of the virus, giving BC a total of 1,445.

According to the BC Centre for Disease Control, 642 of those cases have been identified in the Vancouver Coastal Health region.

Hui said she reported the incident and video to Vancouver Police and was told there is nothing officers can do.

“From what I have heard he has been fined by the strata council,” she said.

CTV News has yet to hear back from the building's management company, First Service Residential.

Others living at the building on East First Avenue told CTV News they had not been told of the incident.