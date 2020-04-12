VANCOUVER -- A man who was caught spitting on his condo building's elevator buttons during a highly-contagious viral pandemic has released an apology via his lawyer, saying the motivation for his action was a dispute with the building's strata council.

Video of the spitting incident was posted on social media by building resident Marie Hui, who spoke to CTV News Vancouver Saturday about the distress and disgust the incident caused in the building.

Residents said they now fear for their health as B.C. continues to grapple with COVID-19.

The public apology was sent to CTV News via Vancouver lawyer Richard Fowler, who said at this point his client "will remain unnamed."

In the apology, the man says "the incident occurred as a result of a momentary fit of anger resulting from an ongoing dispute with the strata council in the building where I own a unit."

He said he wishes to apologize both to residents of the building as well as the general public, and adds he will be seeking professional counselling and intends to make a donation to the strata council "to more than cover the cost of extra sanitation required."

The man also says that the incident occurred eight days ago, and he has no COVID-19 symptoms. He adds: "I have been keeping my distance from others as required."