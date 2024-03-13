Victoria stabbing suspect arrested after 8-hour standoff with police
A suspect in a stabbing was arrested in Victoria on Wednesday morning following an eight-hour standoff with police.
The Victoria Police Department says officers responded to a stabbing at a residential building on Michigan Street, between Montreal and Oswego streets, in the city's James Bay neighbourhood around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Police found the victim outside and transported them to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the department said in a news release.
The suspect was allegedly barricaded inside a suite in the multi-unit building, prompting police to order neighbours to shelter in place.
The Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team and crisis negotiators attended the scene in an effort to coax the suspect from the building.
"However, extensive efforts to communicate with the suspect and de-escalate the situation had minimal success," according to police.
Officers secured a judicial warrant to enter the property at 6 a.m., at which time the emergency response team breached the suite door and arrested the suspect.
The investigation into the stabbing is ongoing and the suspect remains in custody, according to police.
