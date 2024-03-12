Victoria's mayor wants province to delay new short-term rental rules in the capital
Nancy Paine is winding down her business, Spacehost, which manages short-term rentals, and is bracing for rule changes coming soon.
However on Tuesday, she learned Victoria's mayor, Marianne Alto, is trying to persuade the province to hold off on the changes until the fall.
“I feel like government has already killed the business so this just feels like death by a thousand paper cuts,” said Paine.
As of May 1, for many communities, short-term rentals will only be allowed at a primary residence. Mayor Alto supports the restrictions, but thinks businesses like Paine’s should have more time to prepare—and the tourism industry should get to enjoy one more strong summer before rules take effect,
“We’re approaching that high season in Victoria, being the summer of course, the idea was to provide these folks one more high season before they become long-term housing providers,” said Alto Tuesday.
Orion Rodgers, with the group Property Rights B.C., thinks a delay in implementing the new rules would be a good start.
“I think it gives more time to tourism, it gives more time to individual property owners,” Rodgers said Tuesday. “It’s going to give more time to businesses in our community to adjust to these changes.”
Ravi Kahlon, B.C.’s housing minister, said Tuesday that people have already had plenty of time—and Victoria is not getting a break on the rules.
“People are struggling for housing in our community right now,” said Kahlon. “There’s people struggling in Victoria right now to get access to housing, and most people would say why are we taking so long to do this.”
But Victoria is just the latest community to press for relief. Parksville repeatedly sought a full exemption citing tourism impacts, and a group from across B.C. that signed a petition with 10,000 names brought their protest to the legislature last week.
Meanwhile, 14 resort communities including Tofino, and communities with a population less than 10,000 can apply to opt-in to the short-term restrictions.
Tofino votes Tuesday night whether it will do just that, as different communities grapple with major changes to housing—and tourism—looming just six weeks away.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'The plan is working,' Champagne says as more premiers urge pause to carbon tax hike
As yet another provincial leader calls on the Trudeau government to pause next month's carbon tax hike, federal Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne says that 'the plan is working' on efforts to price pollution.
Suspect allegedly shot 3 relatives in downtown Toronto, killing 2 of them
A man allegedly shot three of his relatives in Toronto, killing two of them, in an incident that began at a home and spilled onto a busy downtown street Tuesday afternoon, Toronto police said.
Handwritten 'contract of purchase and sale' rejected by B.C. Supreme Court
A handwritten document purporting to facilitate the sale of a commercial property for well below its assessed value has not held up in B.C. Supreme Court.
'I would have paid': Ottawa residents claim they were unaware of outstanding tickets now dropping their credit scores
Since reporting on old fines tanking the credit scores of thousands of Ottawans and former residents, CTV News has received a flood of similar accounts from people claiming the city and its contracted collection agencies did not do enough to contact them before their credit score was slashed.
What these class-action lawyers say they'd be careful buying in Canada
Purchasing potentially defective products or experiencing unwanted side effects or harm are risks consumers always take. When it comes to shopping, class-action lawyers say they'd be careful when buying these items.
Convicted cybercriminal from Bradford, Ont., sentenced for global ransomware scheme
Convicted cybercriminal Mikhail Vasiliev has been sentenced to nearly four years in jail after pleading guilty last month to eight counts of cyber extortion, mischief and weapons charges.
Chocolate prices soar just in time for Easter thanks to 'bitter realities'
This year's Easter celebrations are set against a backdrop of record-breaking cocoa prices, with everyone from consumers to the entire chocolate industry feeling the pinch.
Biden clinches nomination and Trump is getting closer, ushering in general election
U.S. President Joe Biden clinched the Democratic presidential nomination with decisive victories in Georgia and Mississippi on Tuesday.
Gushue returns to Newfoundland after history-making Brier championship
His Brier three-peat has cemented Newfoundland’s Brad Gushue into the curling record books.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.