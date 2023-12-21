VANCOUVER
    • Victoria police seek hit-and-run driver after cyclist sent to hospital

    Police in Victoria are searching for a driver after a cyclist was struck and sent to the hospital in a hit-and-run collision last month.

    Investigators say the crash occurred near the intersection of Douglas and Alpha streets, outside the Mayfair shopping centre, around 9:20 a.m. on Nov. 16.

    The cyclist was thrown from their bike and later taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

    Police are now looking for the driver of a dark-coloured Mini Cooper that was last seen travelling westbound in the 600 block of Alpha Street. Investigators released a surveillance image of the vehicle Thursday.

    Police are working to identify the driver, and are asking anyone who witnessed the crash to contact investigators at 250-995-7654.

    Anonymous tips can also be reported to the Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, or online at victoriacrimestoppers.ca.

