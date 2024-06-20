VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Victoria police defend fatal shooting of dog

    A Victoria police vehicle is pictured in this undated photo. (Victoria Police Department/Facebook) A Victoria police vehicle is pictured in this undated photo. (Victoria Police Department/Facebook)
    Share

    The Victoria Police Department is standing behind the actions of one of its members who shot and killed a dog earlier this week.

    "The safety and security of the community and our officers is our priority, and we have full confidence in the decision made by the officer involved," reads a statement released by VicPD for the purpose of "clarifying the facts" around the incident.

    Officers were on patrol around 3:30 a.m. on the 500-block of Ellice Street when they arrested a man who had an outstanding warrant, police said.

    "A dog emerged from a nearby tent and lunged aggressively towards a male officer. The officer moved away and was chased by the dog. Fearing serious injury, he discharged his firearm, killing the dog," VicPD wrote.

    The dog in question, police say, was six years old and had been designated as dangerous – requiring it to be muzzled and leashed in public and for "signage" to be displayed informing people it was present.

    "None of these requirements were met at the time of this incident," the statement says.

    Citing local animal control`officials, the police say the dog had been involved in 11 previous incidents, including two cases where it bit bylaw officers.

    The statement was a direct response to a media report where people who witnessed the fatal shooting told CHEK News the dog was a one-year-old puppy and was muzzled.

    VicPD also said less-lethal options may not have been effective and that the "threshold was met for lethal force."

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News