Victim of fatal Surrey stabbing identified; investigators 'working to meet charge-approval threshold'

Homicide detectives are publicly identifying the woman who was stabbed to death in Surrey Wednesday night in hopes of furthering their investigation.

Forty-year-old Harpreet Kaur was found suffering from multiple stab wounds near the 127 Street and 66 Avenue around 9:20 p.m., according to a statement issued Friday by the Lower Mainland's Integrated Homicide Investigation Team.

The victim was taken to hospital, but succumbed to her injuries. IHIT said a 40-year-old man who was known to the victim was arrested at the scene and taken into custody. They did not share the man's name.

The suspect was released from custody on Thursday, IHIT said, adding that investigators "continue to gather evidence and are working to meet the charge-approval threshold."

“Our investigators have been working non-stop,” said IHIT spokesperson Sgt. Timothy Pierotti in the release.

“These incidents have a significant impact, not only on the family and friends of the victim, but the entire community. Surrey RCMP’s Victim Services has been engaged and is available to anyone in need of assistance.”

Anyone with "background information" about Kaur or other information related to the case is asked to call IHIT at 877-551-4448 or email ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca, police said.