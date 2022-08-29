Victim of fatal Surrey shooting identified by homicide investigators

The victim of a fatal weekend shooting in Surrey was identified by homicide investigators Monday morning.

Police released 37-year-old Troy Michael Regnier's name and photo in the hopes that someone who knew him will come forward and help in their investigation.

"Investigators continue to work to determine the motive. This is believed to be an isolated incident and does not appear to be related to the Lower Mainland gang conflict," said Sgt. Timothy Pierotti in a news release.

Surrey Mounties were first called to 19th Avenue near 168 Street at about 11 p.m. Saturday for reports of shots fired.

Regnier was found shortly after officers arrived and taken to hospital with serious injuries, where he later died.

Police said the investigation is still in the early stages, but preliminary information suggests the shooting is an isolated incident. Officers said the parties involved knew each other.

Three people were arrested at the scene, but no charges have been laid.

Anyone with information or dash-cam video from the area is asked to contact police at 1-877-551-4448.