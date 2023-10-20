Victim dies, suspect arrested weeks after East Vancouver shooting

Vancouver

    Police tape and an evidence marker are seen in this photo from the scene of a shooting in Vancouver on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023.
    One of the two people hospitalized after a shooting in East Vancouver last month has died, and a suspect has been taken into custody.

    Zuhoruddin Mansoori succumbed to his injuries Monday morning, marking the city's 13th homicide of 2023, according to the Vancouver Police Department.

    The 35-year-old and another man were shot near Victoria Drive and East 28th Avenue shortly after midnight on Sept. 10.

    Authorities said the second victim is still recovering from serious injuries.

    Officers arrested a suspect in the shooting on Wednesday, two days after Mansoori's death, but have not released the individual's name.

    Police said their investigation remains ongoing, and that charges have yet to be laid.

    Investigators previously said they believed the victims and suspect knew each other prior to the shooting.

    Authorities asked anyone with information on the shooting to contact the VPD's Homicide Unit at 604-717-2500.

