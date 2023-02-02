Vehicle vandalism spree in Summerland under investigation: RCMP

Three vehicles were vandalized within a two-day period in Summerland over the weekend, say Mounties, and an investigation is underway.

Police say the damage spree began on Jan. 28 and involved spray paint and “alarming words,” but the vehicles don’t appear to have been targeted or connected in any way.

“If this was meant to be a joke, it certainly wasn’t received that way,” Const. Dayne Lyons, a spokesperson for South Okanagan RCMP, said in a statement issued Thursday.

The vehicles were vandalized on Brown Street, Kelly Avenue and Prairie Valley Road, according to Lyons, though the exact time and location of the incidents is unknown.

“We encourage residents with cameras in these areas to review their footage for anything that may stand out,” Lyons said in the release.

Summerland RCMP can be contacted at 250-494-7416, and anyone with information regarding these reports can quote file number 2023-202.

For those wishing to remain anonymous, tips can be reported to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-38477 or online.