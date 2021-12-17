Vehicle fire leads to traffic disruption on Highway 1 during morning commute

Drivers travelling on a highway through Burnaby, B.C., Friday were warned to expect major delays as a vehicle fire prompted some lane closures.

DriveBC posted to social media shortly before 8 a.m. saying a vehicle caught on fire on Highway 1 just before Kensington Avenue.

As a result, the right and centre lanes for traffic heading westbound were blocked.

"Crews are on scene," the post said. "Please pass with care and expect major delays."