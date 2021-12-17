Vehicle fire leads to traffic disruption on Highway 1 during morning commute
A vehicle fire on Highway 1 in Burnaby on Dec. 17, 2021. (DriveBC/Twitter)
Drivers travelling on a highway through Burnaby, B.C., Friday were warned to expect major delays as a vehicle fire prompted some lane closures.
DriveBC posted to social media shortly before 8 a.m. saying a vehicle caught on fire on Highway 1 just before Kensington Avenue.
As a result, the right and centre lanes for traffic heading westbound were blocked.
"Crews are on scene," the post said. "Please pass with care and expect major delays."
Vancouver Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
LIVE @ 1 PT
LIVE @ 1 PT | New COVID-19 restrictions coming? B.C. health officials to give update
-
-