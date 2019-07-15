

CTV News Vancouver





Vancouver is in for a week of fairly steady weather that's forecasted to be mostly sunny.

With the exception of Wednesday, every day this week is expected to have a mix of sun and cloud, according to Environment Canada.

Monday is expected to be the warmest day of the week, with highs of 23 C.

The rest of the week, high temperatures will average around 20 or 21 C.

On Wednesday, however, Vancouver is expected to see a dose of rain, but temperatures will remain steady with highs of 21 C and lows of 15 C.