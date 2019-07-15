Vancouver weather: Sunny skies and constant temperatures in forecast
Women shield themselves from the sun on Jericho Beach in Vancouver, on Monday, June 29, 2015. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
CTV News Vancouver
Published Monday, July 15, 2019 7:15AM PDT
Vancouver is in for a week of fairly steady weather that's forecasted to be mostly sunny.
With the exception of Wednesday, every day this week is expected to have a mix of sun and cloud, according to Environment Canada.
Monday is expected to be the warmest day of the week, with highs of 23 C.
The rest of the week, high temperatures will average around 20 or 21 C.
On Wednesday, however, Vancouver is expected to see a dose of rain, but temperatures will remain steady with highs of 21 C and lows of 15 C.