VANCOUVER -- The Lower Mainland is in for another cold day Tuesday, as the region is under a weather advisory with chilling temperatures and more snow on the way.

Temperatures outside Vancouver International Airport hit a frigid -8 C at about 6:30 a.m., but felt like -13 C.

Environment Canada's forecast predicted the wind chill could make it even colder during the day, getting as low as -14 in Vancouver. There's also a 60 per cent chance of flurries.

Environment Canada renewed a special weather statement for Metro Vancouver Tuesday morning, which warned the region is in for even more snow this week.

"Over the next few days, a series of Pacific disturbances will combine with the cold airmass to produce several rounds of snow," Environment Canada's warning says.

"Early this morning, an initial weak system will produce some flurries near the Straight of Georgia and the Juan de Fuca Strait. Converging winds at low levels could produce local accumulations of a few centimetres."

The Lower Mainland could see five to 10 centimetres by Wednesday morning, Environment Canada says.

While some schools cancelled class on Monday, public schools in the Lower Mainland were open on Wednesday.

The cold weather still wreaked havoc on traffic, however, with significant delays on Highway 1 resulting from multiple incidents including a jackknifed semi near Sprott Street in Burnaby.

In other parts of the province, the cold weather is also persisting, with 23 extreme cold warnings in place, six Arctic outflow warnings and five snowfall warnings across B.C. In some northern areas, "bitterly cold wind chill values near -45 are expected," Environment Canada says.