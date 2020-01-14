VANCOUVER -- It's another icy morning on the roads in Metro Vancouver Tuesday and one incident in Burnaby is expected to cause significant delays.

Just after 6 a.m. Tuesday, DriveBC wrote on Twitter that a vehicle incident had blocked the middle and left lanes on Highway 1 at Sprott Street. An image from DriveBC's highway camera showed a jackknifed semi near the overpass.

DriveBC said to expect "heavy delays and congestion" heading westbound, with only one lane of traffic getting by.

A jack knifed semi just under the Sprott St overpass on Hwy 1 westbound. HOV lane is closed. Traffic down to a single lane. Heavy tow on scene. Expect heavy delays. Roads are very icy. Give extra room around you on the roads. Details on @CTVMorningLive & @CTVVancouver pic.twitter.com/bVl6eNlgFp — Jordan Jiang (@J___Squared) January 14, 2020

Also in Burnaby, near Cariboo Road, two vehicles were spotted pulled over on the shoulder of the highway Tuesday morning, with one of them facing the wrong direction.

Drivers are warned that conditions could continue to be icy as temperatures near Vancouver International Airport were -8 C at about 6:30 a.m., and -13 with wind chill.

Snow is in the forecast for Tuesday, with five to 10 centimetres expected to fall in the evening.