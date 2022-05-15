Vancouver to consider another pilot project allowing drinking in parks
The park board is poised to consider another pilot program that would allow people to drink alcohol in some of the Vancouver's parks.
The proposal for 2022 comes before the Vancuover Park Board Monday. It is much the same as the pilot from 2021, identifying 22 sites where alcohol consumption would permitted between 11 a.m. and 9 p.m.
One of the criticisms of the 2021 pilot was that no parks on the Downtown Eastside were included. That will not change in 2022. The report to the board says staff is currently working with City of Vancouver staff and community groups to consider how best to pilot a program in that neighbourhood.
"This work will require careful consideration and partnerships to better understand and plan for the challenges and opportunities, including an approach centred on harm reduction," the report reads.
"As such, staff will need additional time to scope an outdoor alcohol program for Downtown Eastside parks, and will update the Board at a later date."
A map of the 22 locations shows just eight on the east side of the city.
The board has been considering this issue since December of 2018, when staff was asked to "conduct a feasibility study for a pilot project that would allow the public to consume their alcoholic beverages on select parks and beaches," according to the report coming before the board Monday.
"The discussion around allowing alcohol consumption in parks became more timely in light of the COVID-19 pandemic."
An initial proposal was brought forward in July of 2020, as people were being encouraged to gather outdoors and at a distance in order to prevent the spread of COVID 19. That proposal was rejected because it only designated 10 sites. Staff were sent back to the drawing board to come up with another plan that would "expand the pilot to include parks in each neighborhood."
Because amendments to provincial regulations were necessary, a pilot program was not launched that year.
The 2021 pilot project ran from July 12 to October 11. In December, staff reported back to the board.
"Park users who consumed alcohol at pilot sites largely conducted themselves responsibly and respectfully … concerns related to the pilot were mainly operational in nature (e.g. waste management and confusion around drinking site boundaries)," the report summarizes.
"As well, public survey responses were generally supportive of this pilot, and eager to see it continue in the future."
If approved by the board, the 2022 pilot could launch as early as June. The key change from 2021 would be to expand where exactly alcohol can be consumed. While last year's plan designated specific areas within parks where drinking was allowed, this year's would instead designate where it is not allowed.
Drinking would not be allowed within 20 metres of a playground or school area, or within 5 metres of a pool or water park. Places where consumption would not be allowed include pools, parking lots, docks, sports fields, washrooms, pitch-and-putt courses, and off-leash dog areas.
