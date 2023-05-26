Vancouver to consider 2-year pilot that would allow indoor smoking at supervised consumption sites
To combat the toxic drug overdose crisis, Vancouver city staff are recommending that indoor smoking be allowed in supervised consumption sites.
Vancouver has four federally-approved spaces where services such as supervision for the inhalation, injection, oral and intranasal consumption of drugs are offered.
However, a city by-law banning indoor smoking means that supervised inhalation spaces must be outdoors—but staff say there’s a limited number of locations for these services.
“Staff believe that non-enforcement of the health by-law at a small number of supervised consumption sites can make an important contribution to life-saving efforts and serve as a pilot.”
The proposed pilot would last for two years, according to city staff, and will result in a report back to council no later than June 30, 2025.
One of Vancouver’s federally approved sites has already applied for a permits to build six indoor inhalation booths at 611 Powell St., where staff say no suitable outdoor options exist.
If council approves the recommendation, which is being tabled at the Standing Committee on Policy and Strategic Priorities meeting on May 31, staff will be able to approve the application.
The pilot project would not involve overdose prevention sites, which are provincially-approved and operated by local health authorities.
There are currently nine overdose prevention sites in Vancouver—two of which offer outdoor inhalation services.
Staff say the aim of their recommendation is to reduce harms and death from drug overdoses, and there are no financial implications associated with their plan.
The cost of not adopting more tools to address the toxic drug crisis, however, could be significant.
In the seven years since a public-health emergency was declared, the BC Coroners Service says at least 12,046 people across the province have died from toxic drug overdose.
Data from the BCCS shows that smoking was the most common way people who overdosed between 2017 and 2021 consumed their drugs.
“In 2021, smoking was the leading mode of consumption in all health services delivery area,” the BCCS wrote in a knowledge update last October.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Company refuses to recall millions of airbag inflators after deaths in Canada and U.S.
A Tennessee company is refusing demands from U.S. regulators to recall millions of vehicles due to airbag inflators that can explode and shoot shrapnel into drivers. While cases are rare, there has been at least one death in Canada, where officials lack the authority to demand a similarly sweeping recall.
'A fractious history': Planning of Canada Day festivities sparks controversy
The planning of Canada Day festivities in a few major Canadian cities has sparked controversy — and one professor says it’s not surprising given the country’s complicated history.
Vancouver man, 63, dies while attempting to fulfil dream of summiting Mount Everest
A Vancouver man died while attempting to fulfill his life-long dream of summiting Mount Everest, his family and colleagues confirm.
Threat to Queen Elizabeth II during 1983 US trip detailed in FBI documents
The FBI has disclosed a potential threat to Queen Elizabeth II during her 1983 trip to the United States.
'It breaks my heart': Celine Dion cancels 'Courage World Tour' concerts
Canadian singer Celine Dion has cancelled all of her concerts scheduled through to early spring 2024 due to an ongoing medical condition.
B.C. passengers win compensation for cancelled Air Canada flight
Air Canada has been ordered to pay more than $1,500 in damages and fees to two B.C. passengers whose travel plans were delayed more than seven hours due to staffing constraints amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
More Canadians are experiencing allergies due to climate change, experts say
Allergies in both children and adults have definitely been on the rise over the last several years, much of the rise in allergies and asthma 'can be directly linked to climate change,' experts say.
WestJet pilots deal grants 24% pay raise over four years
WestJet pilots are poised to get a 24 per cent pay bump over four years under an agreement-in-principle between the company and the union.
Rare classic cars up for auction after huge 230-vehicle find
Car enthusiasts will be able to get their hands on a rare Lancia B24 Spider America when an impressive fleet of 230 classic cars discovered in warehouses and an abandoned church in Holland comes up for auction.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. passengers win compensation for cancelled Air Canada flight
Air Canada has been ordered to pay more than $1,500 in damages and fees to two B.C. passengers whose travel plans were delayed more than seven hours due to staffing constraints amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
B.C. expands vacancy tax aimed at turning empty houses into rental homes
The Ministry of Finance says the Speculation and Vacancy Tax now includes the municipalities of North Cowichan, Duncan, Ladysmith, Lake Cowichan, Lions Bay and Squamish.
-
Saanich man arrested after wielding plastic sword, smashing bus window
Mounties say a 19-year-old Saanich man was arrested after wielding a plastic sword and smashing the window of a transit bus in Colwood.
Calgary
-
Man charged in deadly unprovoked attack in downtown Calgary
Calgary police have identified a man stabbed to death in the downtown core on Thursday, as well as the man charged in the homicide.
-
Ex-Calgary mayor, former PM Harper pitch late day endorsements in Alberta election
In a day of last-ditch Alberta election endorsements, former Calgary mayor Naheed Nenshi backed NDP Leader Rachel Notley on Friday while former Conservative prime minister Stephen Harper urged voters a second time to step up for the United Conservatives' Danielle Smith.
-
'We're in crisis mode': Calgary Humane Society hopeful for adoptions as animal shelter hits full capacity
The Calgary Humane Society no longer has the capacity to take in more dogs or cats.
Edmonton
-
Ex-Calgary mayor, former PM Harper pitch late day endorsements in Alberta election
In a day of last-ditch Alberta election endorsements, former Calgary mayor Naheed Nenshi backed NDP Leader Rachel Notley on Friday while former Conservative prime minister Stephen Harper urged voters a second time to step up for the United Conservatives' Danielle Smith.
-
Man hospitalized after stabbing outside Edmonton City Hall on Friday
One person is in custody after a stabbing outside city hall on Friday morning.
-
Ukrainian group says including Russia at Heritage days would send 'a disturbing message'
Members of the Ukrainian community are asking that Russia be excluded from the 2023 Edmonton Heritage Festival.
Toronto
-
Girl, 17, shot with replica firearm outside Brampton pizza place
A total of nine schools were placed under hold-and-secure orders for most of Friday afternoon after a teen girl was shot with a replica firearm at a shopping plaza in Brampton.
-
Toronto Pearson warns of 'unusual activity' around airport this weekend
Toronto Pearson airport is warning residents they may see some ‘unusual activity’ around the airport.
-
Investigation underway outside Ontario daycare after missing child found dead
A child was found dead after going missing from an Ontario town on Thursday night.
Montreal
-
Driver in critical condition, 3 passengers injured after car strikes Montreal bus shelter
Four men in their 20s were seriously injured Friday afternoon after the car they were travelling in crashed into a bus shelter in Montreal's Notre-Dame-de-Grace neighbourhood, police and paramedics say. Witnesses at the scene told CTV News that they saw the car speeding on Cote Saint-Luc Road before it appeared to lose control, strike a tree and then hit the bus shelter.
-
Unclear how senior was overlooked in evacuation of burning building: Montreal fire chief
Montreal's fire chief says it's unclear why a man in his 80s was overlooked during the evacuation of a burning heritage building Thursday night. While officials initially reported that all occupants had been removed, the man was discovered in an apartment hours later and transported to hospital for to be treated hypothermia.
-
'It breaks my heart': Celine Dion cancels 'Courage World Tour' concerts
Canadian singer Celine Dion has cancelled all of her concerts scheduled through to early spring 2024 due to an ongoing medical condition.
Winnipeg
-
'They took her engagement ring': Winnipeg apartment residents find suites broken into following fire
The blows keep coming for residents who lived at the Quail Ridge Apartment complex in Winnipeg as some have had their apartments broken into.
-
Planning begins for new interchange on Perimeter Highway
The Manitoba government has begun its project planning for a new interchange at the intersection of the Perimeter Highway and St. Anne’s Road.
-
'Planning to attack me': Woman shares warning with others after attack in south Winnipeg
A woman is sharing a recent experience where she said she was attacked in south Winnipeg, in hopes others will be more vigilant in their daily activities.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon woman no longer feels safe after encounter with mid-day intruder in her Fairhaven home
A woman who lives in the city's Fairhaven neighbourhood says she had a harrowing experience after finding an intruder in her home Friday afternoon.
-
Sask. firm fined $56,000 for serious workplace injury
The province has slapped a Saskatchewan electrical company with $56,000 in fines for a serious workplace injury.
-
139 Sask. COVID-19 deaths since start of year, 2 flu deaths
There have been 139 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the year in Saskatchewan, according to the province.
Regina
-
13-year-old girl charged after threats made to Regina school
A 13-year-old girl has been charged after threats were allegedly made towards a Regina school Friday morning.
-
Chinook school division says it's made $10M in cuts since 2015
The Chinook School Division has made over $10 million in cuts since 2015, according to a funding update letter and infographic sent to families and staff on Friday.
-
Recent rainfall reduces wildfire threat across Saskatchewan
Recent rainfall in some parts of Saskatchewan has reduced the wildfire threat in the province, according to the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA).
Atlantic
-
A sunny, summery Sunday for the Maritimes
High pressure and a wind that will bring warmer air in out of New England will give plenty of sunshine this weekend and a summery feel on Sunday.
-
N.S. Apple Blossom Festival back in full swing
The 89th Apple Blossom Festival is underway and the long running Annapolis Valley tradition is back in full-swing following a lull over the pandemic.
-
N.B. government expands review of province's policy on sexual orientation in schools
The New Brunswick government has expanded the review of the province's policy on sexual orientation in schools.
London
-
Woman rescued from vehicle after Friday afternoon crash on London, Ont. bridge
An investigation is underway after a vehicle rolled over on London, Ont.’s Kensington Bridge Friday afternoon — and it’s a crash that is defying explanation.
-
Critics say London, Ont.’s bike lanes are under-utilized and seasonal— but here’s the ridership data
New data reveals that London, Ont.’s expanding network if cycling infrastructure is experiencing a ridership boom.
-
Singh proposes moratorium on 'corporate landlords' buying up rentals
Tenants at the Webster Street apartments in London, Ont. got some high profile help Friday in their fight to stay in their homes. Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh made a stop at the apartment complex to announce his proposal to prevent what he said are greedy corporate landlords from profiteering.
Northern Ontario
-
Two ‘aggressive’ hitchhikers on Hwy. 17 charged
Ontario Provincial Police have charged two people following reports of hitchhikers displaying aggressive behaviour along the Highway 17 East corridor in Kenora.
-
Sudbury crews battle fire at family home in Azilda
Greater Sudbury firefighters are on the scene Friday afternoon of a fire engulfing a single family home on Notre Dame Street West in Azilda.
-
Man in critical condition after falling in Ramsey Lake
Sudbury police say officers and paramedics are at the scene of a near drowning on Ramsey Lake near Bell Park on Friday.
Kitchener
-
Here are the major road construction projects scheduled in Waterloo region this summer
The warm weather is here and city and regional crews are already busy with a number of road construction projects drivers should be aware of this summer.
-
Kitchener considers licensing Airbnb-type rentals
The City of Kitchener is considering licensing short-term rentals like Airbnbs and asking for feedback from both landlords and renters.
-
A luxurious way to enjoy nature: Glamping gains popularity in Kitchener
The warmer weather is a sure sign that the camping season is in full swing but for those who want to camp in comfort, glamping is becoming an attractive option and you won’t have to go far to try it out.