VANCOUVER -- Nearly a hundred seniors in one Vancouver building have become the target of a scheme to take advantage of the Canada Emergency Response Benefit, a local politician says.

MLA Mable Elmore says a number of seniors contacted her office, concerned after a woman told them she could help them get a benefit from the government, in exchange for a cut of the money.

Elmore says a woman named Joanne, and another person working with her, somehow contacted at least 77 seniors in the Columbus Tower Seniors Residence on Joyce Street, told them there was a benefit available, and offered to sign them up for a 10 per cent cut of the money they received from the government.

"They told us they were going out today to go to the bank to get the money to pay her, and she was coming to the building to pick it up," Elmore told CTV News Vancouver, adding most didn't seem to know the money was the CERB, or that they likely didn't qualify to receive it.

That means they could be on the hook when the government asks for that money back.

Victoria, who doesn't want to share her last name, got in touch with McLaughlin On Your Side after something similar happened to her elderly mother last week when she found information about getting a benefit from a Craiglist ad.

"A friend of my mom's, who wants to help, shared this information about Craigslist, about the money available for senior citizens," Victoria says. "She's 88 years old, she's not technically savvy. She went ahead and called the phone number and got hold of this woman named Joanne, who immediately asked my mom for her full name, her address, her date of birth and her SIN number. She told my mom she's eligible for the funds, that she would receive the funds in three days."

The woman said that after Victoria's mother received the funds, she should contact Joanne to arrange for someone to come to her house and pick up the $400 fee for getting her the money.

Victoria says her mom did start to get suspicious and tried to cancel the transaction. But "Joanne" said it was too late, and $4,000 in CERB funds showed up in her mom's account two days later.

"We know my mom does not qualify for this," she says, adding she was concerned about potential other victims, but shocked to hear so many others had been taken in.

"Senior citizens don't know any better, they think it's free money," she says.

Mable Elmore says most of the residents in the Joyce Street building didn't know the money they were getting was the CERB, or that what the woman who convinced them to give her their person information was doing was wrong – they thought she was trying to help them.

"Once they received the money, then they told others," she says, adding the woman encouraged them to refer other seniors who wanted help getting the benefit.

"A number have received the money in their bank account, and some people have paid already and as the money comes in, then more people are meeting up with her and she collects the money in cash," Elmore says.

So how did the mysterious Joanne sign seniors up for a benefit they were not eligible to receive? When McLaughlin On Your Side called her at the phone number in her Craigslist ad, she said she had a special number to call at the CRA.

"I have a number that I call for it," she said. We asked if she's an accountant, and she said no. "I'm a business person, I help people." She said she could help us get the money, if we gave her our social insurance number, full name and date of birth. We declined.

The Canada Revenue Agency has an automated toll-free line you can call to sign up for the CERB if you don't want to apply online. On the CRA site, it says all you need to do is call in with your SIN and postal code, and follow the prompts to declare you qualify for the benefit.

The government has said that if someone is given the CERB in error, the process will work just like when you pay taxes – you'll be reassessed at a later date and notified that you owe money.

Victoria and her family were able to give the money back to the government, and she says the process was fairly straightforward. But she's worried other seniors will be taken advantage of, and may not know the government will want that money back.

In the meantime, Elmore says the Vancouver Police Department is aware of the situation, and are looking into it.