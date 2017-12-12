A Vancouver elementary school "will be proceeding with a number of initiatives related to the celebration of Hanukkah along with other cultural celebrations," days after a pair of sixth-graders brought forward concerns about inclusivity, the school board says.

In an interview with CTV News last week, 11-year-old Maya Sontz and her classmate, Rebecca Weinberg, said they wanted to put up Hanukkah-themed items such as the menorah alongside the Christmas tree and wreaths at General Gordon Elementary, but were blocked from doing so.

"I have nothing against Christmas. I just think they should add more Hanukkah and other religions," Weinberg said. "I would really like to feel represented."

At the time, the school's principal, Hope Sterling, said all holiday celebrations taking place at the West Side school will be non-religious.

After a meeting with the girls and their parents, however, the Vancouver School Board says General Gordon has changed its tune.

"I was able to provide a direct apology for the girls not feeling included and represented at their school," school board chairperson Janet Fraser said in a statement Tuesday.

It’s unclear if the reversal means the school will welcome a menorah beside its Christmas tree display, but the board said Hannukah celebrations will be included in some form.

Maya and Rebecca's story made headlines last week after they brought forward concerns about inclusion and cultural representation at the school.

"I don't feel like everybody is being recognized in the way that they should be," Sontz said Thursday. "It is called a public school, so if you're going to invite everybody, you've sort of got to include everybody."

The VSB said the incident has inspired it to review its practices on multiculturalism to make sure every feels welcomed in the future.

"Our meeting enabled myself and VSB staff to collectively gain a deeper understanding of the concerns expressed and to consider effective means of resolution, both for the immediate future at the school level and over the longer term across the school district," Fraser said.

On its website, the board says it "recognizes the need to create an inclusive environment in which all parents and students from various linguistic and cultural backgrounds."

How individual schools treat cultural and religious symbols, however, is ultimately up to them.