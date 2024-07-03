Vancouver's 'Phil Wizard' first-ever breaker named to Canada's Olympic team

Philip Kim, who competes as "B-Boy Phil Wizard," is set to make Canadian sports history this summer as the country's first-ever Olympic breaking athlete.

Canada DanceSport, Breaking Canada and the Canadian Olympic Committee confirmed Wednesday that Kim will join Canada's Olympic team at the Paris Games.

Kim, from Vancouver, won the first gold medal in B-Boys breaking competition at the Pan American Games as the dance sport made its debut at Santiago 2023 in November.

By winning the event, he qualified to represent Canada at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, where breaking will make its Olympic debut.

Kim won Canada’s first world title in breaking at the 2022 World DanceSport Federation championships. He was also runner-up at the 2021 and 2023 world championships.

The Olympic breaking competition takes place Aug. 9 and 10 in Paris.

"It’s been a long journey, and I’ve learned and grown so much along the way," Kim said in a release. "I’m excited to continue that growth, and do my absolute best to showcase what I love to the world, and for the world to fall in love with it as well.”

Breaking is an urban dance style that traces its origins to the Bronx in New York City during the mid-1970s.

It was added to the Paris Olympic program as a sport proposed by the Organizing Committee.

“What separates hip hop from many other cultures, is that it is a culture that influences other cultures,” said Geoff Reyes, Breaking Canada’s team leader. “Phil has the ability to inspire other athletes in his approach to breaking. We are excited to see his impact and influence as he represents Canada on the Olympic platform.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 3, 2024.