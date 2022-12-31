Vancouver's party-throwers and party-goers ready for restriction-free New Year's Eve

People in Vancouver are ready to party like it’s 2019.

“We’re going to party it up with the fellas,” said one man walking downtown on Burrard Street.

“We just both finished university too so we’re both ready to have a good time. It’s been a tough couple of years,” said a young pair heading to the Fox Cabaret.

After years of COVID-restrictions either shutting down or significantly limiting New Years Eve celebrations, BC’s restaurant and pub industry is excited for a much-needed bounce back year.

“People have this urge to want to go out and be sociable,” said Ian Tostenson, president of the BC Restaurant and Food Services Association. “We’re really optimistic and feeling good about tonight.”

Tostenson says Dec. 31 marks the busiest night in a crucial season for the industry, with the final two months of the year accounting for 30 per cent of annual revenue.

“That’s about $13 billion dollars. So you've got $3.6 billion done in that November/December period,” said Tostenson.

Jesse Sugarman, co-owner of Osita on Commercial Dive., says tickets to his restaurant’s Masquarade-themed New Years party sold out fast.

“Dancing and time with friends and laughter is the best medicine for stress, so I think everyone’s looking forward to it,” said Sugarman.

Over at Cardero’s restaurant in Coal Harbour, it’s walk-in only.

“We have been fully booked since the beginning of December,” said Andy Crimp, general manager.

Crimp says the feeling is a mix of joy and relief from years of COVID-related uncertainty.

“It feels like all of that is in the rearview mirror.”