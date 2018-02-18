

Megan Devlin, CTV Vancouver





Vancouver's 45th annual Lunar New Year parade drew thousands to ring in the Year of the Dog in Chinatown.

The festivities kicked off at 11 a.m. on Sunday as dance troupes, marching bands, martial artists and lion dancers made their way from Millennium Gate to Keefer and Abbott streets.



Young men perform a dragon dance during the 45th annual Chinese Lunar New Year Parade in Vancouver, B.C., on Sunday February 18, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS / Darryl Dyck)

B.C. Premier John Horgan walked in the parade handing out red envelopes to those watching.



"Last year it was raining, so today it's really nice," said one man who brought his family to the parade.

"I'm enjoying the dancing and the music," said another spectator.



People line Pender Street in Chinatown to watch the 45th annual Chinese Lunar New Year Parade in Vancouver, B.C. (THE CANADIAN PRESS / Darryl Dyck)

The Year of the Dog in the Chinese lunar calendar began on Feb. 16.



Young girls dressed in dog costumes wait to perform during the 45th annual Chinese Lunar New Year Parade in Vancouver, B.C. (THE CANADIAN PRESS / Darryl Dyck)