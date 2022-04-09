Vancouver’s Chinatown lions vandalized once again
The stone lions guarding the gate to Vancouver’s Chinatown were vandalized Friday night, their eyes covered with brightly coloured paint.
Lillian Lowe, executive director of the Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden, says both the garden and the Chinese Cultural Centre were also cleaning up Saturday morning after being vandalized.
“The vandalism has been going on for quite some time. I would say that it got a lot worse during the pandemic,” Lowe said.
“This sort of thing has been happening all over downtown, but I do feel that certain circumstances and incidences have been targeted. When you're repeatedly vandalized, it's hard not to think that it's targeted, and there's some anti-Asian sentiment here.”
The lions, garden and cultural centre have been defaced multiple times since March of 2020. In a number of the cases, the messages scrawled in spray paint have been explicitly racist.
Lowe says she thinks the combination of a rise in anti-Asian racism, and a significant drop in foot traffic are to blame, saying it’s a constant concern for those who live and work in the neighbourhood.
“Many of the legacy businesses, they're on their last legs right now. It's quite a cost to upkeep your property with the graffiti, and there's no point because the minute you paint over it, it happens again, literally within 24 hours,” she said. “There's a lot of stress.”
But she also worries that people are avoiding the neighbourhood because there’s been so much emphasis on the problems it’s facing.
“The graffiti, the broken windows, the whole message that it's unsafe – that really hasn't helped us either,” she said.
“I think that there's a whole side of the story that's not being shared and not being told.”
She points to a plan to open Canada’s first Chinese-Canadian museum in 2023, and the recent opening of the Chinatown Storytelling Centre as two things that should be celebrated, but have been overshadowed.
“There's so much vibrancy. There's a bunch of people that are revitalizing the community. We're all working together, there are good things to come,” she said.
“This whole new culture of Chinatown, preserving its history, celebrating the intangible and tangible culture of the neighborhood. I think people need to appreciate that.”
Lowe said in addition to increased police foot patrols, she thinks increased foot traffic by people shopping, sightseeing, and dining in the area would go a long way to restoring a sense of safety and community. However, she thinks people need to be reassured that the neighbourhood will be safe and that “they're not walking into a war zone.”
Vancouver city council is set to consider a motion that would bring free parking to Chinatown on Sundays, a move being touted as one way to entice more people to visit.
Vancouver Top Stories
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | South Surrey shooting victim has died, IHIT says, sharing his identity
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Feds announce additional measures for refugees fleeing Ukraine
The federal government has announced additional measures to help refugees trying to flee Ukraine and come to Canada, including chartered flights and temporary hotel accommodations.
'I finally felt seen:' New movie tells the story of wife's efforts to clear Steven Truscott's name
The story of the fight to clear Steven Truscott’s name is now being told on the big screen – but this time it's from his wife's perspective.
Multiple people injured after shooting incident in east Windsor, Ont.
Five victims, all adult men, suffered gunshot wounds following a shooting incident in Windsor.
'The path to office': Kenney champions unity as leadership vote begins
Facing uncertainty from within his party, Premier Jason Kenney is pushing party members to put division behind them and help keep the United Conservative movement in power.
Pakistan's embattled PM ousted in no-confidence vote
Pakistan's political opposition ousted the country's embattled prime minister in a no-confidence vote early Sunday, which they won after several of Imran Khan's allies and a key coalition party deserted him.
Live updates: Kyiv suburb's residents line up for food
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told The Associated Press on Saturday that he is committed to seeking peace despite Russian attacks on civilians that have stunned the world.
'A brutal murder': Father of Indian international student shot and killed in Toronto speaks out
Jitesh Vasudev said his 21-year-old son Kartik had dreamed of coming to Canada to work and study before he arrived in Toronto earlier this year.
'Amazing, loving and kind' Calgary mother killed in 'targeted' shooting
Calgary police say the death of a woman in the community of Temple on Thursday is considered a homicide and say the victim is 23-year-old Jamie Lynn Scheible.
2 men released without charges after shootings near Halifax prompted emergency alert
Two men who were arrested in connection with shooting incidents in the Preston, N.S., area on Friday have been released without charges.
Vancouver Island
-
Victoria welcomes Canada's first cruise ship in 2 years to B.C.
For the first time in more than two years, a large cruise ship has docked in Canadian waters.
-
B.C. man rescues otter trapped in pool using 'legendary' log
The otter had become trapped in a nearly empty pool at the beach house the family was renting for a reunion.
-
Victoria school board passes contentious budget with cuts to music programs
In the board’s third and final reading of its budget Thursday night, members preserved 80 per cent of middle school music programming, but made large cuts to the elementary school music program.
Calgary
-
Man charged in connection with indecent exposure incident
Police say a man has been charged in connection with an incident where he exposed himself to a woman on a southwest Calgary street.
-
'The path to office': Kenney champions unity as leadership vote begins
Facing uncertainty from within his party, Premier Jason Kenney is pushing party members to put division behind them and help keep the United Conservative movement in power.
-
'Amazing, loving and kind' Calgary mother killed in 'targeted' shooting
Calgary police say the death of a woman in the community of Temple on Thursday is considered a homicide and say the victim is 23-year-old Jamie Lynn Scheible.
Edmonton
-
'The path to office': Kenney champions unity as leadership vote begins
Facing uncertainty from within his party, Premier Jason Kenney is pushing party members to put division behind them and help keep the United Conservative movement in power.
-
'Not going to settle these divisions': Political scientists react to Kenney's leadership review speech
For two Alberta political scientists, Premier Jason Kenney's speech to United Conservative party members as the leadership contest begins may not have done enough to help sway undecided voters his way.
-
Warrants issued for man wanted in connection to shooting near Mill Woods school
The Edmonton Police Service says a 23-year-old man is wanted on multiple province-wide arrest warrants connected to a Thursday shooting in Mill Woods.
Toronto
-
'A brutal murder': Father of Indian international student shot and killed in Toronto speaks out
Jitesh Vasudev said his 21-year-old son Kartik had dreamed of coming to Canada to work and study before he arrived in Toronto earlier this year.
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ontario reach 1,188, another 11 deaths reported
Hospitalizations related to COVID-19 in Ontario rose to 1,188 on Saturday as health officials recorded 11 net new deaths due to the disease.
-
Woman faces charges after punching officer at Toronto Blue Jays home opener
A woman is facing charges after punching a police officer at the Toronto Blue Jays home opener Friday evening.
Montreal
-
'Still processing': Montreal doctor evacuated Ukrainian patients at train station just days before attack
Just days before a Russian missile struck a Ukrainian railroad station, claiming dozens of lives, one Quebec doctor was helping hospital patients onto trains at that very spot.
-
After three possible femicides, Quebec expert says more drastic measures needed to reduce violence against women
Those who study the issue feel Quebec needs to do more work earlier to decrease the chances of domestic violence and femicide in the province.
-
Portrait of a Cossack warrior: Russian-Canadian painter raises funds for Ukraine through art
31-year-old Pavel Sokov has painted princes, politicians, and even Vladimir Putin for Time magazine — but profits from his latest creation will go towards helping Ukrainian refugees.
Winnipeg
-
Parts of Manitoba could be hit with 30 to 80 cm of snow next week
The Province of Manitoba is warning that parts of the province could be hit with 30 to 80 centimetres of snow next week.
-
Manitoba's respiratory therapist staffing shortage at crisis level
The Manitoba union representing respiratory therapists, who specialize in caring for patients' lungs and breathing, is warning that staffing is at crisis levels.
-
Suspect in custody after North End homicide
Winnipeg police officers have a suspect in custody following a homicide in the city’s North End on Friday.
Saskatoon
-
Nolan Maier surpasses 120 career wins: sets WHL record
Maier clinched his 121st career win after a matchup against the Prince Albert Raiders Friday evening.
-
Saskatoon police respond to threats made at 3 schools
Saskatoon police were on scene at three schools in the city following a series of threats.
-
'We won’t exist anymore': Saskatoon SPCA says proposed funding increase is not enough
The Saskatoon SPCA is asking for more funding from the city to cover the costs of taking in and caring for animals.
Regina
-
U of R student engineers show innovation for the future on Project Day
The University of Regina’s 23rd annual Project Day went ahead on Saturday, allowing engineering students to show off how their end of the semester projects are designed to tackle current issues in the province.
-
Sask. government responds to federal budget
The provincial government responded to the announcement of the federal budget and pointed out its key concerns regarding stimulating the economy and health transfer payments.
-
Bedard breaks two team records in Pats victory against Swift Current
Connor Bedard broke a pair of franchise records on Friday night in the Regina Pats’ 4-2 win over the Swift Current Broncos. The victory helps keep the team’s slim playoff chances alive, now just four points back of the Broncos for 8th in the eastern conference.
Atlantic
-
2 men released without charges after shootings near Halifax prompted emergency alert
Two men who were arrested in connection with shooting incidents in the Preston, N.S., area on Friday have been released without charges.
-
Senior missing in N.B. dies after being found in 'medical distress'
The RCMP in New Brunswick says an 83-year-old woman who was reported missing Friday evening has died after being located in a wooded area near Salisbury Road in Moncton, N.B.
-
Inmate dies while in custody in New Brunswick prison
An inmate has died while in custody at a prison in Renous, N.B.
London
-
One person taken to hospital following southwest London, Ont. crash
Witnesses say they were “amazed” to see the male driver of a heavily damaged car walking after a crash Saturday morning in London, Ont.
-
Multiple people injured after shooting incident in east Windsor, Ont.
Five victims, all adult men, suffered gunshot wounds following a shooting incident in Windsor.
-
Woman faces charges after punching officer at Toronto Blue Jays home opener
A woman is facing charges after punching a police officer at the Toronto Blue Jays home opener Friday evening.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury Market sees a variety of local vendors
A total of 35 vendors were set up throughout the day Saturday at Sudbury's Market.
-
Northern Realtors offer mixed reviews of new federal budget housing plans
Sault Ste. Marie and Sudbury's real estate boards said most of the initiatives are a step in the right direction, but more work is needed to increase housing supply.
-
Northern grain farmers face uncertainty heading into spring
Spring farming season is just around the corner as snow melts across the north, but farmers aren’t sure what this season will look like.
Kitchener
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ontario reach 1,188, another 11 deaths reported
Hospitalizations related to COVID-19 in Ontario rose to 1,188 on Saturday as health officials recorded 11 net new deaths due to the disease.
-
Passport problems as many return to travelling outside Canada
As people return to travelling outside of Canada, many are running into issues getting a new passport.
-
'A very tenuous situation': St. Marys Memorial Hospital temporarily reducing its ER hours
St. Marys Memorial Hospital is temporarily reducing its hours of operation in the emergency department because of staffing shortages.