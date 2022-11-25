Vancouver's Broadway subway line delayed to 2026 due to concrete strike

This photo provided by the B.C. government shows work on the Broadway subway line in Vancouver. (Image credit: flickr/bcgovphotos) This photo provided by the B.C. government shows work on the Broadway subway line in Vancouver. (Image credit: flickr/bcgovphotos)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener