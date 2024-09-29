Vancouver's Bloedel Conservatory set to close for two months

VANCOUVER
    An echium pininana, commonly called a "snow tower" is seen in a recent handout photo at the Bloedel Conservatory in Queen Elizabeth Park, Vancouver. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Vancouver Park Board An echium pininana, commonly called a "snow tower" is seen in a recent handout photo at the Bloedel Conservatory in Queen Elizabeth Park, Vancouver. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Vancouver Park Board
    Vancouver’s Bloedel Conservatory will be closing for more than two months for repairs, the park board announced last week.

    The popular botanical garden in Queen Elizabeth Park – which is home to tropical birds and koi fish in addition to exotic plants – will shut its doors on Oct. 28 and is expected to reopen sometime in January of 2025.

    “The current pathways within the Conservatory are past their lifespan, and will undergo full reconstruction. In addition, certain areas will be expanded to enhance accessibility,” a statement from the park board said.

    “Due to the narrow and small pathways, the facility will be closed to ensure public safety and expedite the completion of this large-scale work.”

    The board said the closure was planned to coincide with the time of year when the conservatory sees its fewest visitors and that staff will continue to care for the plants and animals while the facility is closed.

