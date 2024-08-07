Vancouver's beloved Kitsilano Pool reopens to public following repairs

The City of Vancouver says critical repairs are now complete and the popular Kitsilano Pool is once again open to the public.

The saltwater pool will remain open for an extended summer season until Sept. 22, following what Mayor Ken Sim estimated to be approximately $3 million in repairs to the leaking structure.

The Vancouver Board of Parks and Recreation, which manages the pool, had previously said the facility would be closed for the summer to fix the pool's waterproof membrane, concrete and water supply lines.

"Today marks a significant milestone in our commitment to preserving and enhancing one of Vancouver’s most cherished community amenities," Sim said in a news release Wednesday.

"Kitsilano Pool is more than just a swimming facility – it's a symbol of our city’s vibrant culture and commitment to healthy, active lifestyles," Sim added. "We are thrilled to welcome back Vancouverites and visitors alike to this truly iconic location."

The repairs are not complete, however.

Once the pool closes for the 2024 season, workers will return to the Kitsilano Beach site for the next phase of restoration work, which will include installing a new pool liner to extend the facility's life.

The city says a feasibility study is underway to "reimagine" the pool facility for the future.

"We're delighted to welcome back residents and visitors to this cherished facility," park board chair Brennan Bastyovanszky said in the release.

"Our aquatics staff worked tirelessly to make this reopening possible and while we regret we're opening later in the season, I'm pleased to announce we have the staffing and resources in place so that the pool can stay open well into September."

Last December, a park board report estimated the pool was leaking approximately 30,000 litres of water every hour, making it difficult for city staff to properly balance the pool's chemicals to make it safe for swimming.