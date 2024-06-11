Vancouver police probe into Quebec crime group nets guns, drugs, 5 arrests
Police in Vancouver say a 14-month investigation into a Quebec-based organized crime group has led to the arrests of five men and the seizure of two handguns and 24 kilograms of drugs.
The Vancouver Police Department said in a statement Tuesday that its organized crime section had been probing the local operations of Zone 43 – a gang originally from Quebec – for more than a year before the seizures.
The guns, drugs and $150,000 in cash were uncovered in May when police executed three search warrants in Vancouver and two in Burnaby.
Investigators say the drugs included seven kilograms of fentanyl, 11 kilograms of cocaine, two kilograms of methamphetamine, and four kilograms of mixing agents.
Police said five men were arrested and will face numerous charges once the investigation is complete.
"These impressive results are the direct result of the dedication and professionalism of our investigators and civilian professionals," Insp. Phil Heard said in the statement.
"Our staff is committed to combatting organized crime groups operating in our community, especially those from other jurisdictions that seek to establish operations in Vancouver and profit from the sale of toxic drugs."
Police have scheduled a news conference to discuss the seizure and display some of the items seized at 11 a.m. Tuesday.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
