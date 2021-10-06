Vancouver police officer found guilty in sexual assault case involving colleague

Warning: Some details revealed in court may be disturbing to readers.

VANCOUVER -- A police officer has been found guilty of the sexual assault of a female colleague two years ago.

Jagraj Roger Berar, a member of the Vancouver Police Department, learned of the decision in a North Vancouver courtroom Wednesday.

The 51-year-old resident of Surrey had denied having any involvement in the assault that occurred in a hotel room in Whistler in July 2019.

During his trial, the court heard the victim was inebriated to the point of losing consciousness. She took the stand on the first day, and told the judge and others present that she and other VPD officers had been staying in the resort town as they took part in a golf tournament.

She said she was one of several officers drinking alcohol in a suite rented by a colleague. The group went on to a hotel bar, then tried to get into a nightclub but their entry was denied.

The victim said she and others went back to Berar's hotel suite, and that she threw up in the bathroom. When she came back to the living room, everyone but Berar had gone to bed.

She told the court she blacked out, and only remembered parts of the night, including oral sex without her consent.

She testified that she told Berar to stop, then got dressed and drove home to Squamish. She later reported the assault.

Video played in court earlier in the trial showed an encounter between the victim and Berar, during which she asks him to "fill the gaps" in her memory.

Berar claimed the victim cuddled up to him on the sofa bed in the suite, which he took as a sign for sex, and can be heard telling her it was a "one off," as he's married.

Berar has been suspended from the VPD since 2019, but remained on active duty pending the outcome of the trial.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Ben Miljure and Travis Prasad