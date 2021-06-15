VANCOUVER -- An artistic installation set up for Pride Month in Vancouver has been defaced, and the city’s police department confirmed its hate crimes team is part of the investigation.

The brightly coloured doors with the words “God’s Doors Are Open For All” sitting outside the Shaughnessy Heights United Church were splashed with white paint, and the sidewalk near the display was also hit with white paint.

“An unknown person defaced a Pride display outside the church,” wrote Sgt. Steve Addison of the Vancouver Police Department in an email statement to CTV News Vancouver, adding they have yet to identify any suspects.

The church is located in the Shaughnessy neighbourhood of Vancouver, on West 33 Avenue.

Sgt. Addison said it happened sometime between the night of June 13 and the afternoon of June 14.

“This investigation is just beginning, and during the investigation we will look for various sources of evidence, including eyewitnesses, surveillance video, or any known suspects,” wrote Sgt. Addison.

Addison told CTV News Vancouver the vandalism was “very concerning.”

“We take seriously any incident that appears to show hate, bias, or prejudice against any identifiable group,” he added.

Similar acts of vandalism have happened in Metro Vancouver over the past few years.

Someone vandalized Surrey, B.C.’s first-ever rainbow crosswalk during Pride month in June 2018. Then that August, a rainbow crosswalk in nearby White Rock was defaced, and someone vandalized a rainbow crosswalk in Burnaby less than two weeks later.