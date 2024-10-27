Vancouver police investigating daylight stabbing

One person was taken to hospital with serious injuries following a stabbing in East Vancouver Sunday morning.

Police responded to a stabbing outside a coffee shop on the 200 block of Keefer Street just after 11:30 a.m., said the Vancouver Police Department in a statement.

The victim, 56, was taken to hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said no arrests have been made, but it is believed that the victim and the suspect knew each other.

“The investigation is ongoing,” police said.