

CTV Vancouver





Vancouver police are investigating after several porta-potties in the downtown core were deliberately set on fire.

Between Dec. 8 and Jan. 19, police have seen seven portable washrooms set on fire late at night or in the early morning hours.

In some instances, buildings next to the porta-potties have also caught fire. So far, no one has been hurt.

Investigators are asking anyone who has a prota-potty on their property to take overnight precautions. They recommend moving the washroom away from buildings or structures, locking it and removing toilet paper and hand sanitizer.

Anyone who sees suspicious activity around porta-potties or one that’s set ablaze should contact the Vancouver Police Department’s arson unit at 604 717 2541.