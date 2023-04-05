Vancouver police deployed to end tent encampment in city's Downtown Eastside
An extreme fire risk and escalating crime have made a tent encampment in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside a deadly hazard and it must be closed, the city's mayor, fire chief and police chief say.
City officials held a news conference Tuesday as Vancouver police officers and city staff were dispatched to dismantle the tent encampment along Hastings Street.
Mayor Ken Sim said the longer the street camp continues, the higher the odds more people will lose their lives and even more people will lose their homes to the fire hazard.
“Every day, we are hearing new and sometimes horrific stories: theft, vandalism, senseless acts of violence, violence against women, and more specifically, violence against Indigenous women.”
The city said in a statement that it has been working on the street daily to address fire, life and safety concerns identified in an order issued by fire Chief Karen Fry in July last year.
Fry said the situation has only become worse since then. They've seized 1,600 propane tanks and there have been 16 tent fires this year alone, she said.
“More tents go down and more tents go up. It's not getting any better,” Fry said. “It's a matter of time before more lives are lost.”
Fry said four people have died at the encampment.
Police Chief Adam Palmer said it is becoming increasingly challenging to keep people safe in the area.
“The Downtown Eastside encampment is fraught with serious crime, violence and dangerous weapons, which have proliferated in this neighbourhood. Street-level assaults within the encampment have increased 27 per cent and nearly half of those are being committed by strangers.”
He said 19 police officers have been assaulted, some very seriously.
At the heart of the encampment at the corner of Columbia and East Hastings streets, those living on the street swore at police and chanted “stop the sweeps.”
Some people were packing up, while others tossed their belongings onto the street.
Jason Rondeau lives at the encampment and said they have been “constantly battling with the city.”
“I have had to replace my stuff, all of my belongings, five times this year alone,” said Rondeau, pointing to a pile of luggage he packed as the police moved in.
Rondeau said when city staff come to his tent, he plans to say “yes sir, have a good day,” to ensure they have the least amount of friction possible.
But he said he'll return “because as soon as the cops are leaving, I am coming back.”
The city said in a statement that it decided to act due to “the growing public safety risk” posed by the encampment.
It says more than 400 outdoor fires have occurred over the last eight months.
“The persistent fire risk posed by the encampment and recent fires in neighbouring buildings has made the situation on East Hastings even more precarious. Fires are occurring too regularly in the area and with escalating intensity due to an accumulation of materials and propane tanks,” the statement said.
Vancouver police also report an “alarming trend” of sexual violence in the area, the release says.
“As longer-term housing options come online, the city encourages those sheltering along East Hastings to accept shelter offers. While shelters are far from ideal, they provide a safer option than sheltering in an entrenched encampment.”
The release said there are about 80 tents and structures remaining at the site. At its peak, there were about 180 structures, although the city says 600 tents and makeshift buildings have been removed from the area.
Tent communities in Vancouver have been common.
In April two years ago, Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth told campers at the city's Oppenheimer Park that they could leave or choose to accept the housing they were offered. More than 200 campers had been living in the park for months, after they were kicked out of CRAB Park.
Many of those campers then moved on to nearby Strathcona Park, which was also shut down months later after complaints of escalating crime.
Pivot Legal Society, which advocates for those on the Downtown Eastside, called the dismantling of the Hastings Street site a “gross human rights violation.”
“There is nowhere for people to go,” it says in a tweet. “(This is) a massive waste of public resources and a dangerous ploy to pretend to be doing something.”
The decision to remove the Hastings Street camp comes despite a B.C. Supreme Court order from Justice F. Matthew Kirchner, who said Vancouver's park board wasn't justified in issuing two eviction orders for those living in CRAB Park.
Kirchner found the orders unreasonably assumed there were enough indoor shelter spaces to accommodate campers who had been forced out.
Similar court orders have since been made allowing camps to remain in Victoria and Prince George.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 5, 2023.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
At least 3 public servants accused of spying have had security clearances revoked since 2016
The federal government has stripped the security clearance of at least three public servants since 2016, over concerns they were working on behalf of a foreign government.
'Operation Cookie Monster': International police action seizes dark web market
International law enforcement agencies have seized a sprawling dark web marketplace popular with cybercriminals, Britain's National Crime Agency (NCA) said on Wednesday, in a multinational crackdown dubbed 'Operation Cookie Monster.'
Putin: West helped Ukraine mount acts of sabotage
Russian President Vladimir Putin charged Wednesday that Western intelligence agencies have helped Ukraine carry out acts of sabotage, as he urged his officials to mount a stronger response.
Prime minister calls discovery of Indigenous woman in Winnipeg landfill heartbreaking
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government needs to do more to end the epidemic of violence that Indigenous women and girls face after police found the body of another Indigenous woman in a landfill this week.
Vancouver police deployed to end tent encampment in city's Downtown Eastside
An extreme fire risk and escalating crime have made a tent encampment in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside a deadly hazard and it must be closed, the city's mayor, fire chief and police chief say.
Scientists confirm first Canadian fossil of Ice Age predator the dire wolf
Canada now has its first dire wolf. For the first time, a Canadian fossil has been confirmed as coming from the Ice Age predator featured in the TV series 'Game of Thrones.'
Donald Trump hush-money case raises thorny legal issues
The indictment against former U.S. President Donald Trump raises many thorny issues about U.S. state and federal law that could provide openings for the defence to attack the charges to try to get them tossed before the case even gets to trial.
19 Canadians detained in northeastern Syria on their way back to Canada: sources
After more than four years of living in an open air prison, 19 Canadians detained in northeastern Syria are on their way back to Canada, sources tell CTV News.
Liberal MP slams own government's 'bland statements' on Israel's far-right crackdown
A Liberal MP criticized her own government's response to Israel's right-wing administration amid police violence in Jerusalem on Wednesday, but her party shows no sign of going beyond expressions of concern.
Vancouver Island
-
Man arrested for murder after Victoria senior dies in hospital
Major crime detectives have arrested a man for the murder of a Victoria senior who was assaulted and died days later in hospital. Michael George King, born in 1980, turned himself in to police and was initially arrested for aggravated assault on March 6.
-
BC SPCA managing influx of puppies, many from failed breeders
The BC SPCA says it is still contending with a rise in puppy surrenders following a puppy boom during the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
UVic urges caution with TikTok, stops short of asking students to delete app
The University of Victoria is encouraging students to be cautious when using TikTok, and all social media apps, amid a wave of institutions encouraging Canadians to uninstall the app.
Calgary
-
Suspect arrested in fatal New Year's Day shooting in Ranchlands
A 20-year-old Calgary man who was wanted on charges of first-degree murder and attempted murder has been apprehended.
-
'Brilliant' proposal for vacant building could help improve Calgary's public safety
It hasn't seen regular bus services in more than four years, but Calgary's old Greyhound Bus terminal could still serve the city – exactly how is now up to a city committee.
-
Pedestrian critically injured after being struck behind Macleod Trail grocery store
A 49-year-old man is in hospital in critical, life-threatening condition after being hit by a vehicle outside a parking lot entrance along Macleod Trail early Wednesday morning.
Edmonton
-
Man sleeping near tracks hit by Valley Line LRT train: EPS
A man suffered life-threatening injuries over the weekend after he was hit by a Valley Line Southeast LRT train while sleeping near the tracks.
-
'Low mosquito numbers': Dry conditions expected to limit Edmonton's spring mosquito population
This spring is shaping up to be a good one for Edmontonians who want to get out and enjoy a mosquito-free day.
-
Scientists confirm first Canadian fossil of Ice Age predator the dire wolf
Canada now has its first dire wolf. For the first time, a Canadian fossil has been confirmed as coming from the Ice Age predator featured in the TV series 'Game of Thrones.'
Toronto
-
More Ontarians can get up to $750 to help cut their energy costs. Here's how
More Ontarians can receive some money from the government to help trim the costs of their electricity bills through the province’s Energy Affordability Program.
-
Tornado watch, 'ping pong ball size' hail, heavy rain forecast in Ontario
A tornado watch has been issued in Ontario while other parts of the province are seeing up to 50 mm of rain as a mixed batch of weather warnings have been forecast on Wednesday.
-
Nearly $1M in stolen property recovered, 6 people charged in Toronto police investigation
Toronto police have charged six people and recovered nearly $1 million in stolen property following an investigation into a series of carjackings and armed robberies that date back to last summer.
Montreal
-
Freezing rain: 290,000 outages across Quebec, with up to 20 mm expected to fall
There are more than 260,000 Hydro-Quebec outages across the province as freezing rain continues to fall across southwestern Quebec.
-
Six arrested in Quebec as police dismantle international identity theft network
Six people from Quebec have been arrested as part of the dismantling of a vast international network of identity thieves that spanned 17 countries.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Head of SAAQ loses job; Eric Ducharme to take over
The head of Quebec's automobile insurance board has lost his job. The Quebec government's cabinet confirmed the appointment of Eric Ducharme, which will take effect Thursday.
Winnipeg
-
Dangerous conditions, blowing snow prompt highway closures in Manitoba
Heavy snowfall and strong winds are creating dangerous driving conditions in southern Manitoba on Wednesday, prompting a number of number of highway closures.
-
Winnipeg police arrest man wanted for assault outside Law Courts
Winnipeg police have arrested a man in connection with an assault that took place near the Law Courts building in March.
-
Prime minister calls discovery of Indigenous woman in Winnipeg landfill heartbreaking
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government needs to do more to end the epidemic of violence that Indigenous women and girls face after police found the body of another Indigenous woman in a landfill this week.
Saskatoon
-
Protestors rally in Saskatoon against RBC’s support of fossil fuel projects
Protestors gathered at Saskatoon’s Kiwanis Park to protest the Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) Wednesday.
-
See the moment Sask. police rescue an 86-year-old man stranded in snowy field after nightfall
Aerial footage captured by a police plane shows the dramatic moment an 86-year-old man was rescued in a snowy field in Saskatchewan.
-
Vendors say shuttered Saskatoon store owes them thousands
Vendors say they are out thousands of dollars after a shop in Saskatoon’s Lawson Heights Mall closed abruptly last month.
Regina
-
Protestors to converge on Regina city hall in wake of tourism campaign backlash
The backlash following an off-colour tourism campaign continues with a protest planned for Wednesday afternoon at Regina city hall.
-
Saskatoon woman accused of abducting her child says her Charter rights were violated
The legal team for a Saskatoon woman accused of kidnapping her child is trying to obtain documents they believe will show her Charter rights were violated.
-
Regina police launch death investigation following discovery of man's body
Regina police have launched a death investigation in conjunction with the Saskatchewan Coroners Service on the 1600 block of Rae Street.
Atlantic
-
Firefighters want police watchdog to reopen investigation into 2020 RCMP shooting at N.S. fire hall
Almost three years after two RCMP officers opened fire on a civilian outside a fire hall in Onslow, N.S., two firefighters who were inside the building at the time want the province’s police watchdog to reopen its investigation into what happened.
-
Freezing rain warnings issued ahead of an icy night in the Maritimes
Environment Canada has issued freezing rain warnings for southwestern New Brunswick and much of northern/western mainland Nova Scotia ahead of a mix of snow, ice pellets, and freezing rain.
-
Moncton casino employee dies from injuries sustained during assault
The New Brunswick RCMP Major Crime Unit is investigating the death of an employee at Casino New Brunswick in Moncton, N.B.
London
-
Family dog rescued from London house fire
Firefighters were able to rescue a family dog as smoke filled a southeast London home Wednesday afternoon.
-
OPP investigate Arkona, Ont. armed bank robbery
Three masked suspects allegedly robbed an Arkona, Ont. bank Tuesday while wielding a firearm before making away with an unknown amount of cash, OPP say.
-
Police and fire remain on scene of suspected cannabis extraction lab
London police say what they believe to be a cannabis extraction lab was found at a home on Commissioners Road. Emergency crews remain on scene in the 400-block of Commissioners Rd. near Ridout Street after responding for a drug and weapons investigation on Tuesday afternoon.
Northern Ontario
-
More Ontarians can get up to $750 to help cut their energy costs. Here's how
More Ontarians can receive some money from the government to help trim the costs of their electricity bills through the province’s Energy Affordability Program.
-
This driver was stopped by police in Ontario for using these tires. Here's why
A driver in Ontario was recently stopped by police for using a type of winter tires that are only legal in part of the province.
-
Suspect stumbles in Elliot Lake parking lot, arrested fast asleep in vehicle
Ontario Provincial Police in Elliot Lake say they found a drug trafficking suspect stumbling around a parking lot on Mississauga Avenue last month.
Kitchener
-
Blair Engaged loses court battle over Amazon warehouse, ordered to pay legal costs
The Ontario Superior Court of Justice has determined that while the City of Cambridge breached its own procedural bylaw, it will also reject an application from a citizens committee to review the building of an Amazon Warehouse.
-
Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for Region of Waterloo, 'ping pong ball size' hail may occur
Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the Region of Waterloo, Guelph and parts of Wellington County.
-
Kitchener Rangers aim to sweep the Windsor Spitfires in game 4
Coming off an electric win on home ice, the Kitchener Rangers are feeling good going into game four, with a 3-0 series lead against the first-seeded Windsor spitfires.